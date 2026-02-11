What the Pacers Can Learn from Teams that Tank

The Indiana Pacers have lost six of their last 10 games and are no longer in pole position for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. They currently hold the second-best odds in the lottery. At the trade deadline, they added Ivica Zubac to give Tyrese Haliburton a true interior presence when he returns next season. It is a move aimed squarely at the future. This year is about the tank race, and we are nearly halfway there.

The tank race is in high gear as NBA teams careen toward the All-Star break. We’ve already discussed the main contenders. You can read more about that here. Now, let’s zoom out and look at the three best ways to tank in the NBA.

Ethical Tanking

1) Prioritize Youth

The first rule in every rebuild is to prioritize youth over veterans. Let the young guys play and develop. They have so much to learn, and in-game reps are the most valuable thing they can get.

Yes, there are going to be mistakes. There will be turnovers. Passes sailing into the third row from a poorly thrown lob when a simple pass would do. Shot selection will be terrible. The hesitation step-back jumper with 18 seconds on the shot clock over two defenders.

If they play hard and give effort every night, almost everything is permissible.

Once they get some games under their belt, you should start to see growth: crisper passing, better reads within the offense, stronger defensive communication, and, most importantly, growing confidence.

Growth isn’t always linear, and if you’re tanking, every minute on the floor has to count.

2) Use Veterans the Right Way

Do not add buyout players unless you truly lack veterans who can teach young players how to be professionals.

At the same time, don’t neglect the veterans already on the roster. They may not see the floor much, but they are vital to development. Make sure they set the tone in practice.

They pass along institutional knowledge: how to take care of your body, how to survive an NBA season, and how to maximize off-the-court time. They teach young players how to invest their money and build a financial plan.

In the case of Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards, his “off-the-court time” is still on-court time.

Veterans are important. Their minutes usually should not be.

3) Never say the word Tank

You never talk about tanking to the media or the players. The mentality has to be growth and development.

You must carefully navigate your messaging, because winning habits do not build themselves.

If someone asks about tanking, you talk about how promising the young players are. You point out their improvement. You highlight how helpful the veterans have been.

Will Hardy of the Utah Jazz does this as well as anyone. He is candid and direct without ever mentioning tanking. When asked by reporter Ethan Skolnick how close he was to putting his starters back into a close game, his answer was simple: “I wasn’t.”

The next time you watch your favorite team play, ask yourself if they are following these three rules. If they are, you understand the mission. That is the blueprint for ethical tanking in 2026.

Asked Jazz coach Will Hardy how close he was to putting Lauri Markkanen or Jaren Jackson Jr. in the game in the fourth quarter.



“I wasn’t.” pic.twitter.com/bZcEkCo8WA — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) February 10, 2026

The Pacers still have talent on the roster, and occasional wins are inevitable. If they follow these principles, they should remain firmly entrenched among the top three lottery odds. Now is not the time for a push. It is the time to develop the role players around Haliburton.

Strengthening the foundation for a return to NBA Finals contention matters far more than their record at the end of this season.