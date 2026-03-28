Mathurin's Return to Indiana Ends in Wild Finish; Carlisle Sheds Clarity on Why He was Traded

With 6:39 left in the first quarter, the game went to its first timeout. The lights in the arena dimmed, and the video board illuminated with a highlight package of former Pacers Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson.

Behind the video was the booming voice of Indiana Pacers PA announcer Troy Pepper, who was heard saying, “Ba-ba-ba Benn Maaaathurin,” followed by an emphatic, “Isaiaaaaaaah Jackson!”

The former Pacers stared up at the monitor as they reminisced on their time with the blue and gold, reliving some memorable moments.

Benn Mathurin soaking it all in after his welcome video 🥹 pic.twitter.com/SWRlrMRQ5Q — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) March 27, 2026

As the video package came to a conclusion, Pacers fans erupted with cheers of appreciation. Mathurin placed his hand over his heart, patting his chest a few times to show gratitude for the love. The camera then panned to Isaiah Jackson, who smiled in appreciation as well.

When both players were announced into the game, the cheers grew even louder, a clear sign of how much the fan base still values what they meant to Indiana.

Rick Carlisle said postgame that the reception was one of the loudest the fans have ever given returning players, and called it “heartwarming.”

The Game

In the first quarter, Bennedict Mathurin played 5:12 and was a -12 in that stretch. He went 0-of-2 from the field and committed a turnover.

In the second quarter, he came to life. Mathurin tied Kawhi Leonard for the most points in the period, going 0-of-1 from the field but a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

the canadian boys are going at it lol https://t.co/cxrD75527f pic.twitter.com/l0EswH4kYr — nembibi (@nembination) March 28, 2026

Postgame, Mathurin joked with reporters that Andrew Nembhard “couldn’t guard him without fouling.”

In the third quarter, Mathurin went 1-of-2 from the field but continued to attack, making 4-of-5 from the free-throw line for seven points in the period.

To start the fourth, Mathurin looked for a highlight moment, driving to the rim for a dunk attempt. However, he was met by Micah Potter at the rim and couldn’t convert.

The fourth quarter was relatively quiet for Mathurin, as teammates Darius Garland and Kawhi Leonard combined for 26 points.

Still, Mathurin delivered in a key moment. With 6:12 remaining, he scored on a reverse layup to tie the game at 101 — his 16th and 17th points of the night.

The Wild Ending

Mar 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the game winning shot against Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith (23), center Jay Huff (32) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With three seconds left, the Pacers held a 113–112 lead. The Clippers drew up a play for Kawhi Leonard, who got to his midrange spot and executed to perfection.

Aaron Nesmith was draped all over him, and Jay Huff left Brook Lopez alone near the rim. Leonard rose over Huff’s outstretched arm and buried the game-winner.

What followed was chaos.

With 0.4 seconds remaining, Indiana advanced the ball and attempted a tip-in play. Nembhard was instructed to fire the ball toward the rim for a potential tip from Obi Toppin or Huff.

Instead, the ball banked in off the backboard, resulting in a turnover.

Andrew Nembhard shoots the ball at the rim to try and get Jay Huff a tip for the win, but banks in the pass, and the ball goes to the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/l3sjyIUBtm — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) March 28, 2026

On the ensuing inbound, Mathurin was fouled immediately by Nesmith. Strangely, no time came off the clock.

Mathurin stepped to the line with a chance to seal the game. He missed the first free throw and intentionally missed the second. Siakam secured the rebound, and the Pacers were awarded the ball with 0.1 seconds remaining.

Indiana ran the same play again. As Nembhard released the pass, Brook Lopez made contact with Huff, who went to the floor. The officials called a foul, giving Huff two free throws with a chance to tie the game.

Pacers’ Jay Huff is fouled with 0.1 left, down one to the Clippers.



Misses both free throws … and that’s the game. pic.twitter.com/CNmhiy7WIC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 28, 2026

Huff, visibly nervous, missed the first attempt. The tension inside the arena was noticeable.

On the second attempt, after going through his routine, he slightly bobbled the ball before gathering it. The shot hit the back rim and bounced out. Toppin attempted a tip-in, but it was no good.

Huff stood in disbelief. Teammates consoled him, as did Clippers veteran, Nicolas Batum, who placed his hands on Huff’s shoulders, offering encouragement.

What seemed like a definitive ending turned into one of the wildest sequences imaginable.

After the Game

After the final buzzer, Mathurin embraced several of his former teammates. Waiting for him in the tunnel was Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, who greeted him warmly.

Carlisle spoke highly of Mathurin postgame but also revealed an important detail.

“It’s good players to get good players, and then there’s economic issues involved, too. We just weren’t going to be able to make it work with Benn, contractually. The Clippers have found a guy that is a terrific young scorer.” Rick Carlisle Postgame

That comment confirmed what had long been speculated — that contract considerations played a significant role in Indiana’s decision to include Mathurin in the trade for Ivica Zubac.

Final Thoughts

Mar 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) shoots against Indiana Pacers guard Kobe Brown (24) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This was an incredibly entertaining game. Indiana controlled much of it, but late execution from Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland proved decisive.

For Jay Huff, it was a valuable experience in a high-pressure moment, even if the result didn’t go his way.

The Pacers won’t see Mathurin again this season, but he’ll have a chance to compete in the play-in tournament and potentially help the Clippers secure a playoff spot.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.