Obi Toppin To Return Against the Charlotte Hornets

After missing the last 56 regular-season games, Obi Toppin is set to return to the floor tonight when the Indiana Pacers host the Charlotte Hornets.

Head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the news during pregame media availability.

“Toppin will play tonight,” Carlisle said. “He’ll be on a minutes restriction, and it’s safe to say that he will be on a minutes restriction the rest of the season.” Rick Carlisle in Pregame Media

Carlisle added that Toppin has been ramping up for weeks.

“He’s been working out for a while. He’s been involved in live practices. It’s been close to four months. Dr. [Martin] O’Malley saw him in New York when he was there — it’s time to get him back in.”

Toppin’s return comes at a pivotal moment, even with Indiana headed toward the NBA Draft Lottery. The organization views these final games as an opportunity for Toppin to regain rhythm, conditioning, and confidence heading into the offseason.

Carlisle emphasized just how important Toppin is to the Pacers’ identity.

“He can really play three positions. His speed, his natural movement with the game — he’s a movement maker, he has a natural knack for it. He’s been missed in a lot of ways. When you have a 6-10 guy who can run and finish and pass, and now he’s a high-level three-point shooter, that’s an important part of your team.”

There is no substitute for live NBA action. The pace of today’s game makes it nearly impossible to simulate real rhythm in practice. The only way to shake off rust is to step back into competition.

Toppin, known for his high-flying athleticism and transition finishes, will be closely monitored after recovering from a foot injury. His ability to sprint the floor, catch lobs, and elevate in space has long been a staple of Indiana’s fast-paced attack.

Beyond the highlight plays, his floor spacing has been equally valuable. In his first season with Indiana, Toppin shot 40.5% from three-point range. He followed that up by hitting 36.5% last season, giving the Pacers a versatile frontcourt weapon capable of stretching defenses.

Since joining Indiana, Toppin has averaged 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 54.7% from the field and 37.7% from three.

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals

His ability to toggle between the four and five spots provides lineup flexibility — whether exploiting mismatches or matching opposing styles.

Indiana has undoubtedly felt his absence. Seeing him back on the court — especially against a dynamic opponent like LaMelo Ball — should inject energy into both the rotation and the fan base.

For a team building toward next season, this is more than just a return. It’s a reset.

