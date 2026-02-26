How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Charlotte Hornets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Entering its final game of February, Indiana is well-positioned to execute its goal of finishing with the worst record possible. A 2-8 run has it back in the Eastern Conference basement as they reached their 60th game of a season that will be remembered as a means to an end if it results in a top-four pick.

The Pacers list forward Pascal Siakam as doubtful with a wrist injury, a new ailment he’s been dealing with this week after participating once since playing in the All-Star game.

Siakam has sat due to a hamstring issue and a personal reason, returned to play in last Sunday’s loss to Dallas and now again is absent and probably won’t play whenever Indiana can get around his participation going forward as it looks to put itself in position to earn a top-four pick since they moved any selection that lands between 5-9 to the L.A. Clippers.

Indiana added center Ivica Zubac from the Clips in a trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple first round picks just before the trade deadline but have ruled him out indefinitely. There were 10 players listed on the official NBA injury report entering this matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, down from 13 that carried tags prior to Tuesday’s 134-114 loss to Philadelphia.

The Hornets are looking to reach the postseason and are currently the No. 10 seed, which means they would participate in the play-in round if they can hang on. Charlotte is looking to sweep a three-game road trip that has seen it defeat the Wizards and Bulls by a combined 49 points.

The Pacers can control their destiny in terms of securing a top-four pick by finishing with the NBA’s worst record, but need the Sacramento Kings to pick up some wins since they’re currently in the league’s basement. One possible tweak to their personnel could come with Obi Toppin returning from a foot injury that has kept him out since being injured Oct. 26 in Minnesota.

Indiana is 10-20 at home, dropping four straight, and 11-29 against Eastern Conference opposition. The Hornets are 16-15 on the road, making them a rarity in that they’re better away from home. Charlotte has gone 18-21 vs. East foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Feb. 26, 7:10 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), Bally Sports South (Hornets)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), WFNZ (Hornets)

Pacers close February slate against surging Hornets

The Indiana Pacers (15-44) host the Charlotte Hornets (28-31) in the third game between these teams this season.

Indiana won both matchups played thus far, winning at home 127-118 on Nov. 19, overcoming 28 points from rookie Kon Kneuppel. Mathurin led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds to help Indy improve to 2-13. The Pacers also won in Charlotte, 114-112 on Jan. 8, behind 30 points and 14 boards from Siakam.

These teams will meet for a final time on April 3 at Spectrum Center in a situation that should also favor the Hornets since they’re the only team that benefits from winning.

The Pacers have won three straight meetings to extend their lead in the all-time series 77-56 dating back to 1988-89 after winning eight of the first 11 encounters.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Hornets -12.5 (-115) Pacers +12.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Hornets -800, Pacers +550

Total: 229.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HORNETS

F Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

C Moussa Diabate

G LaMelo Ball

G Kon Knueppel

PACERS

G/F Ben Sheppard

F Jarace Walker

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Kam Jones

INJURY REPORT

HORNETS

Liam McNeeley: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Tidjane Salaun: Available - G League (On Assignment)

PJ Hall: Out - G League (Two-way)

Antonio Reeves: Out - G League (Two-way)

Tosan Evbuomwan: Out - G League (Two-way)

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Pascal Siakam: Doubtful - Left Wrist Sprain

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Right Ankle Sprain

Johnny Furphy: Out - Right ACL Tear

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Ivica Zubac: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Lower Back Injury Management

Ethan Thompson: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on $100 K NBA fine regarding Aaron Nesmith’s participation: "During the interview, they also asked if we considered medicating (Nesmith) to play in a game when we were 30 games under .500."