Pacers Draft Watch: Boozer, Dybantsa and Peterson Impress in Opening Weekend

The NCAA Tournament delivered plenty of action over the first two rounds, especially for the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft.

AJ Dybantsa did everything he could to carry BYU past Texas but ultimately came up short. Cameron Boozer helped lead Duke through tight matchups against Siena and TCU, while Darryn Peterson and Kansas handled business against No. 13 seed Cal Baptist before falling to St. John’s on a game-winning layup.

Let’s take a closer look at the strengths and weaknesses each prospect showed during the opening weekend, starting with Dybantsa.

AJ Dybantsa

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives against Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie (10) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Strengths: Midrange scoring, footwork, reading defenses, body control, finishing at the rim



Weaknesses: Low assist numbers, turnovers, limited defensive impact, inconsistent three-point shooting, forces offense at times

Texas made Dybantsa the focal point of its defensive game plan, consistently sending double teams and packing the paint to force him into difficult looks. The strategy worked, as Texas advanced to the Sweet 16 after later upsetting Gonzaga.

BYU’s offense revolved almost entirely around Dybantsa, and without Richie Saunders, the lack of support was evident. Despite that, Dybantsa still managed an efficient scoring night, finishing 11-of-25 from the field, 10-of-18 from two-point range and a perfect 12-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Every time he touched the ball, Texas’ defense collapsed. At times, Dybantsa handled the pressure well — creating space for fadeaway jumpers or attacking gaps — but there were also moments where he forced shots or committed turnovers under pressure.

Defensively, BYU’s use of zone likely impacted his counting stats, but there were still stretches where his activity level lagged. He often appeared more focused on avoiding foul trouble than making plays defensively. Right now, he’s an average defender, though his size and athleticism give him clear upside at the next level.

Overall, Dybantsa showed more positives than negatives. His ceiling remains that of a No. 1 overall pick and franchise cornerstone, but continued growth, particularly as a playmaker and defender, will be key.

Cameron Boozer

TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) defends Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strengths: Rebounding, low-post scoring, feel, passing, handling double teams, high basketball IQ



Weaknesses: Interior defense, lack of verticality, inconsistent pull-up shooting

Boozer is the only one of the three still playing, as Duke advanced to the Sweet 16.

After trailing Siena by 11 at halftime in a 1-vs.-16 matchup, Boozer helped lead the comeback, finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a block. Despite shooting just 4-of-11 from the field, he made a major impact at the free-throw line, going 13-of-14.

Siena consistently sent double teams his way, and Boozer’s willingness to pass out of pressure was one of the most encouraging signs from his performance. He did commit five turnovers, but his overall decision-making and poise stood out.

Against TCU, Boozer was more efficient, finishing 7-of-10 from the field with 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block, though he again had five turnovers.

Defensively, Boozer struggled at times playing center, especially with Ngongba II sidelined. That likely reinforces his projection as a power forward at the next level. While he lacks elite verticality as a rim protector, he compensates with positioning, awareness and rebounding.

His pull-up game still needs development, but Boozer’s reliability stands out. He may not have the flash of Dybantsa or Peterson, but his all-around game gives him one of the safest profiles in the class.

Darryn Peterson

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Strengths: Shot-making, ball handling, driving ability, defensive upside



Weaknesses: Health concerns, inconsistent motor, defensive lapses, limited playmaking production

Peterson remains one of the most intriguing, and polarizing prospects in the class.

Against Cal Baptist, he bounced back from a slow start to finish with 28 points, shooting 45.8% from the field and knocking down four three-pointers. He also added two steals.

Against St. John’s, one of the top defensive teams in the country, Peterson struggled more, shooting 5-of-15 from the field. However, he still contributed with 3-of-8 shooting from deep, 8-of-10 from the free-throw line, four rebounds and four blocks.

Across the two games, Peterson recorded just one assist, which highlights an area for improvement. That said, Kansas’ offensive limitations likely played a role in those numbers.

Defensively, Peterson flashed real upside, totaling four blocks and two steals. When engaged, he can impact the game on that end, though consistency remains a question.

At times, his body language can come across as nonchalant, but that may not fully reflect his mindset. Peterson has acknowledged that he didn’t feel like himself mentally until later in the season, which could explain some of the inconsistency.

Ultimately, Peterson feels like a player whose game will translate better at the NBA level than it did in college. With improved spacing and a system built around his strengths as a scorer, he has the tools to thrive. As he continues to mature, the flashes that made him a top prospect will likely become more consistent.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.