The Indiana Pacers are anxiously awaiting May 10, as they prepare for the results of the NBA Draft Lottery. Will they keep their pick, or will it convey to the Los Angeles Clippers? It is one of the most fascinating storylines to follow, because whoever the Pacers select could help shape their future while also contributing next season.

This year’s draft cycle already looks different. A total of 73 players have been invited to the NBA Draft Combine, while only 71 players have officially entered the draft. According to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, there were 106 entrants last season, and 363 in 2021. That shift highlights just how much NIL opportunities are impacting the number of players entering the draft, as more prospects are choosing to return to school.

NBA Draft Combine List | NBA.com

For this mock draft, I ran a random spin on the Indiana Pacers Draft Simulator from the team’s website. I also mixed in a handful of first round trades to explore which teams could get aggressive and who might look to move players or picks.

The Los Angeles Clippers trade back into the first round with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets pull off a blockbuster move, and the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings make a move that helps both teams with their current timelines

So, without further delay, here is how the simulator played out on the first spin.

The first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft goes to the Brooklyn Nets. The second pick lands with the Indiana Pacers. The Washington Wizards secure the third overall pick, and the Dallas Mavericks round out the top four.

With the order set, here is how the first round unfolds.

1). Brooklyn Nets - AJ Dybantsa | Forward | BYU

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets are looking for a franchise cornerstone and find that in AJ Dybantsa. The 6-foot-9 wing from BYU can score at all three-levels, has real defensive upside, and is a terrific leader.

2). Indiana Pacers - Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks back after scoring against Kansas State Wildcats during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers have a difficult decision at No. 2 overall, with multiple directions they could realistically go. In this scenario, they select the 6 foot 6 scorer in Darryn Peterson, a player who can provide much needed scoring off the bench during this current championship window, while also offering a long term skill set that fits seamlessly alongside Tyrese Haliburton.

Peterson is an elite prospect who was widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick before the NCAA season began. Injuries and some uncertainty throughout the year have raised questions about his game and overall fit, but many within draft circles view that as more noise than substance. At his core, Peterson is a high level talent, and there is a strong belief that he could ultimately emerge as the best player from this class when it is all said and done.

3). Washington Wizards - Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) huddles with players during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Wizards select the most talented player on the board and take the polished forward from Duke. He has great feel, can score at all three-levels, rebounds and passes the ball at a high-level, and will help this frontcourt develop into a problem in the Eastern Conference.

4). Dallas Mavericks - Caleb Wilson | Forward | North Carolina

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Mavericks continue adding upside to their frontcourt after selecting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick last season. Wilson is one of the most explosive players in the draft class with great two-way upside. His outside shooting is still a work in progress, but the Tar Heels were a significantly worse team once he went down with his thumb injury, He is a winner and will make Dallas better.

5). Utah Jazz - Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois

UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) defends and is called for a foul against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jazz have their choice of the best point guard on the board, and they elect to go with the combo guard in Keaton Wagler. With how Utah is built, this gives them flexibility to play bigger by sliding to Wagler at the one. He can also play off-ball at the two spot next to Isaiah Collier. Wagler was not expected to impact Illinois the way that he did, and now he has a real shot at going in the top-five.

6). Sacramento Kings - Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard | Arkansas

Jan 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) shoots as Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) looks on during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Kentucky won 85-77. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Sacramento should tear this group down to the studs and completely rebuild. Acuff Jr. is arguably the best player out of the top-four to rebuild a roster around and he can give this Kings fan base something to cheer about during a few rough seasons. Landing a guard who can score at all three-levels and has natrual leadership qualities is the perfect way to make up for moving off of De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton in previous years.

7). Memphis Grizzlies - Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Flemings spent most of his time in Mock Drafts before the NCAA Tournament at the No. 5 spot with a real chance to crack the top-four based on what draft analyst you talk to. His explosiveness to the rim and playmaking feels like the perfect pivot off of Ja Morant. Aside from the three-point shooting that Morant has, Flemings is an elite athlete that is a tough competitor.

8). Atlanta Hawks (via NOLA) - Labaron Philon Jr. | Guard | Alabama

Feb 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) celebrates after getting a breakaway dunk at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Kentucky 96-83. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Philon Jr.’s appeal starts on the defensive end, where his on-ball pressure consistently stands out. That impact is complemented by his ability to score at all three -levels and a high basketball IQ that shows up across the game. Despite a slender frame, he plays with toughness, rebounds well for his position, and flashes strong playmaking instincts, even if turnovers can surface at times.

TRADE: The Atlanta Hawks traded Zaccharie Risacher to the Sacramento Kings for Malik Monk and a 2027 second round pick.

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) warms up before the 2026 NBA Playoffs game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why the Kings do it: Sacramento is ready to rebuild and they continue to do so by taking a flier on the 2024 No. 1 overall pick. Moving off Malik Monk makes sense for their rebuild, and saves them money.

Why the Hawks do it: Atlanta is looking to win now, and with Risacher unable to help contribute right away, Atlanta gets a veteran bench scoring and second-round pick to help stregthen their depth, They could also lose CJ McCollum in free agency, so this helps fill that void, as well as their two first-round draft picks in this draft.

9). Chicago Bulls - Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

A three-level scorer with a physical edge and a mature approach, Burries brings a well-rounded skill set that continues to evolve. With his game still only beginning to take shape, he profiles as one of the most intriguing potential risers on draft night.

10). Milwaukee Bucks - Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard | Louisville

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr. is a cerebral, polished guard whose game projects cleanly to the modern NBA. His perimeter shooting, ball-handling, and ability to organize an offense give him a strong foundation to develop into a reliable contributor at the next level. He also offers roster flexibility for Milwaukee, fitting whether the franchise chooses to retool or continue building around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

TRADE: We have a three-team deal between the Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder:



Golden State recieves Jrue Holiday, Kris Murray and the No. 12 pick. Portland recieves Draymond Green, Moses Moody and the No. 11 pick. Oklahoma City receives Golden State's 2030 first-round pick protected 1-4 and 21-30.

Oct 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles the ball against the Portland Trailblazers during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Why the Warriors do it: Jrue Holiday makes too much sense in the backcourt with Stephen Curry. Jimmy Butler will likely return from his ACL injury before the NBA Trade Deadline, and those three are proven veteran winners. They also acquired the No. 12 pick from Oklahoma City to replace Draymond Green with proven college forward, Yaxel Lendeborg.

Why the Trail Blazers do it: Portland had a competitive series againt San Antonio, but showed there are still holes on their roster. With Damian Lillard coming back into the guard rotation, Holiday is expendable. Draymond Green provides them with a veteran defensive presence in the front court and helps balance out their roster.

Why the Thunder do it: Oklahoma City already has multiple first round picks in 2027 and 2028, so they choose to kick the can down the road, and trade for a 2030 protected pick when the Warriors will be in the next era of their franchise.

11). Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State) - Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) guards Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 17, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Portland trades back into the first round after losing its pick to Chicago, making a blockbuster move with Golden State to get back into the mix. With the selection, they take a swing on Nate Ament, a long term project with significant upside.

Ament is a 6-foot-10 wing with legitimate size and tools, someone who has the potential to develop into a high level two way player. He will require time and patience, but Portland is in a position to allow that development to unfold.

12). Golden State Warriors (via LAC from OKC) - Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) reacts being called a personal foul against him during the first half of Big Ten Tournament final against Purdue at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors get back into the draft at No. 12 after sending No. 11 to Portland by acquiring the pick from Oklahoma City to position themselves to find a long term replacement for Draymond Green. With the selection, they take Yaxel Lendeborg, the Michigan forward who brings a polished, ready made skill set.

Lendeborg is a versatile player who impacts the game as a passer, defender, and scorer. At 24 years old, he is one of the more NBA ready prospects in this class, and his experience should allow him to contribute immediately. He fits seamlessly with a veteran core led by Stephen Curry and Jrue Holiday, and if Jimmy Butler is healthy, this addition gives Golden State another reliable piece as it looks to compete right away.

13). Miami Heat - Koa Peat | Forward | Arizona

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) passes the ball over UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Following a breakout season at Arizona, the Miami Heat add a high-upside forward with an intriguing long-term trajectory. He leverages his strength, physicality, and motor to create advantages and exploit mismatches, consistently finding ways to impact the game. While his perimeter shooting remains a work in progress and his size may present some positional questions, his versatility and overall feel project well. Long term, he profiles as a do-it-all four with real upside as his skill set continues to develop.

14). Charlotte Hornets - Aday Mara | Center | Michigan

Feb 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) shoots the ball over Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

At 7-foot-3, Aday Mara brings intriguing upside as a developing big, blending soft touch with advanced playmaking instincts for his size. While he still needs to improve his foot speed and continue adding strength, his high basketball IQ helps offset some of those concerns, and his ability as a lob threat gives him real potential to grow into one of the more skilled centers at the next level. Charlotte adds size here to help shore up its center rotation, bringing in a long term piece with upside.

15). Chicago Bulls (via POR) - Hannes Steinbach | Forward-Center | Washington

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

At just 20 years old, Hannes Steinbach faces an important adjustment to the speed and spacing of the NBA, something that will play a major role in his long-term development. Defensively, he offers rim protection, though he can struggle when pulled into space. Offensively, Steinbach brings a polished interior skill set, averaging 18.6 points and 11.6 rebounds while using his size and low-post scoring to consistently control the paint. He has also shown flashes of respectable perimeter shooting, adding another layer to his game. After selecting a guard at No. 9, Chicago turns its attention to the frontcourt here, adding size, production, and long-term upside.

16). Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX) - Karim Lopez | Forward | New Zealand

New Zealand Breakers forward Karim Lopez plays against the Utah Jazz during a NBA preseason game Oct. 4 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. | Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images | Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images | New Zealand Breakers forward Karim Lopez plays against the Utah Jazz during a NBA preseason game Oct. 4 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. | Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images | Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Karim Lopez brings an intriguing offensive profile as a 6-foot-8 forward with a rare blend of size and ball-handling ability. That combination gives him real upside as a creator and playmaker at his position. He also carries the distinction of being Mexico’s top NBA prospect, adding another layer of intrigue to his long-term development. With his toughness, high motor, and polished offensive skill set, Lopez projects as a strong fit within Memphis’ evolving core.

17). Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI) - Morez Johnson Jr. | Forward | Michigan

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) defends Indiana guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Morez Johnson Jr. stands out as one of the most physical and impactful defenders in this class, bringing a defense-first mindset that consistently shows up on film. A dominant rebounder with a relentless motor, he thrives around the rim and provides a steady interior presence. Offensively, his lack of shooting range limits his overall versatility, but his interior scoring, toughness, and willingness to do the dirty work have been central to Michigan’s success. That profile makes him a natural fit for Oklahoma City, a team that values defense, effort, and role clarity.

TRADE: The Charlotte Hornets trade the No. 18 overall pick and Tidjane Salaun to the Los Angeles Clippers for Derrick Jones Jr.

Jan 31, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) shoots during pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Why the Hornets do it: Charlotte already has their own pick at No. 14 and they selected a strong center prospect in Aday Mara. At No. 18, they could look to add bench scoring, but they elect to trade a previous draft miss and get a veteran defensive minded wing in Derrick Jones Jr.

Why the Clippers do it: The Clippers move off of the expiring contract of Derrick Jones Jr. for a cheaper salary and a first-round draft pick that can help them contribute for next season, and is under team control for the next four years.

18). Los Angeles Clippers (via ORL from CHA) - Cameron Carr | Guard-Forward | Baylor

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) drives around Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Cameron Carr brings an intriguing blend of defensive versatility and long-term upside as a 6-foot-6 Baylor wing with a reported 7-foot-2 wingspan. After transferring from Tennessee, he delivered strong production, averaging 19.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting efficiently across the board. Despite a slender 175-pound frame, Carr compensates with athleticism, confidence, and feel for the game. He consistently finishes above the rim and continues to position himself as a rising prospect as he approaches his 22nd birthday.

19). Toronto Raptors - Chris Cenac Jr. | Center | Houston

Feb 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars forward Chris Cenac Jr. (5) helps up guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Chris Cenac Jr. brings the size and length teams covet in a modern center at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, while also standing out as one of the more agile bigs in this class. He thrives as a lob threat and finishes efficiently in transition, adding a dynamic element to Boston’s frontcourt with his ability to impact the game above the rim.

20). San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Jayden Quaintance | Center | Kentucky

Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance shoots baskets while warming up with his team before the Hoosiers and Wildcats play college basketball at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky December 13, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jayden Quaintance represents a high-upside swing at the center position, though one that comes with some risk. Limited by injury during his time at Kentucky, he still flashes as one of the most naturally gifted defensive bigs in this class, combining elite length, athleticism, and strong rebounding instincts. If he can stay healthy, his upside gives him a real chance to emerge as one of the biggest steals in the draft. San Antonio uses its first round pick to take that swing, looking to add long-term impact and upgrade its frontcourt.

21). Detroit Pistons (via MIN) - Bennett Stirtz | Guard | Iowa

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bennett Stirtz took an unconventional path to the spotlight, rising from Division II to a starring role at Iowa, where he led the Hawkeyes to a statement upset over No. 1 seed Florida in the NCAA Tournament. A steady, composed floor general, Stirtz blends shooting and playmaking with a relentless work ethic. That combination makes him a compelling fit for Detroit as it looks to strengthen its backcourt depth behind Cade Cunningham.

22). Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU) - Allen Graves | Forward | Santa Clara

Feb 14, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) dribbles against Gonzaga Bulldogs center Ismaila Diagne (left) during the second half at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

At No. 22, the Philadelphia 76ers select Allen Graves, a 6-foot-9 forward who impressed with his efficiency and feel for the game. He shot 51.7 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from three, albeit on limited volume, showcasing a skill set that translates well. While he may not be an elite athlete, Graves compensates with size, strength, and a high basketball IQ, along with strong defensive awareness. That combination should allow his well-rounded game to carry over to the next level, even if his role is more limited early in his career.

23). Atlanta Hawks (via CLE) - Dailyn Swain | Guard-Forward | Texas

Nov 15, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) rebounds against Kansas City Roos guard Jamaria Clark (3) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Hawks add a defense-first wing in Dailyn Swain, a player who consistently brought energy and effort during his time at Texas. His upside is rooted in his 6-foot-8, 225-pound frame and defensive versatility, traits that have defined his game to this point. Offensively, his development remains a work in progress, particularly as a shooter. Still, evaluators believe his skill set could translate even better at the next level, giving him a strong chance to carve out an immediate role as an impactful defender.

24). New York Knicks - Tounde Yessoufou | Guard-Forward | Baylor

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) reacts after scoring a three-point basket against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tounde Yessoufou brings an intriguing profile as a physically gifted wing with a natural scoring instinct. His blend of strength and a relentless attacking mindset allows him to consistently pressure defenses and create opportunities in multiple ways. While his perimeter shooting is still developing, he has shown encouraging flashes that suggest it can become a reliable part of his game. Defensively, his versatility and competitiveness add another layer of value to New York's roster.

25). Los Angeles Lakers - Joshua Jefferson | Forward | Iowa State

Feb 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives to the basket against Utah Utes forward Kendyl Sanders (13) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers look to add versatility to their frontcourt by targeting the four spot rather than the five, bringing in a player who can impact the game in multiple ways. Joshua Jefferson fits that mold, offering physicality, playmaking, and a strong feel for the game. While his three-point shooting and perimeter defense still need development, Jefferson projects as a reliable glue guy, someone whose all-around skill set should translate well to the NBA level.

26). Denver Nuggets - Christian Anderson | Guard | Texas Tech

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After a first round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets address the point guard position by selecting Christian Anderson. Anderson brings a high basketball IQ and a competitive edge that helps offset his lean frame, though adding strength will be important at the next level. He is a capable three-level scorer who can operate both on and off the ball, giving Denver flexibility in how he can be utilized within its offense.

27). Boston Celtics - Flory Bidunga | Center | Kansas

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) drives to the basket around TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Flory Bidunga projects as a high-upside, defense-first big whose athleticism and physical tools immediately stand out. He impacts the game with his rim protection, rebounding instincts, and ability to run the floor, finishing effectively around the basket. While his offensive game is still developing, his raw power and interior presence should translate well to the next level. Boston adds size here, targeting a long-term piece to strengthen its frontcourt depth.

28). Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Tyler Tanner | Guard | Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner (3) celebrates a dunk against Kentucky during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Minnesota adds much needed point guard depth by selecting Tyler Tanner. He impacts the game with speed, craft, and an ability to consistently create downhill. His burst allows him to put pressure on defenses, while his feel for the game helps him capitalize once he gains an advantage. He pairs that offensive creation with a competitive edge on the defensive end, where he can be disruptive as an on-ball defender. While his size presents some concerns, his ability to control the tempo and operate at an NBA level pace gives him a real chance to rise quickly as one of the more intriguing guard prospects in the college game.

29). Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS) - Henri Veesaar | Center | North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Henri Veesaar profiles as a long-term developmental big with a modern foundation built around mobility, shooting touch, and overall offensive feel. His combination of size and movement skills gives him intriguing upside. If he can develop into a more reliable shooter while embracing a more assertive style, Veesaar has the tools to become a versatile frontcourt piece, one who can space the floor, hold his own defensively in rotations, and thrive within a team-oriented offensive system.

30). Dallas Mavericks (via OKC) - Amari Allen | Forward | Alabama

Alabama forward Amari Allen (5) dribbles against Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks land a versatile wing who fits the mold of a modern NBA contributor, adding a player capable of impacting the game in multiple ways. Amari Allen brings an appealing blend of size, instincts, and a developing shooting touch, making him an intriguing long-term piece. His value extends beyond scoring, as he can influence winning without needing the ball in his hands, contributing through defense, ball movement, and overall feel. That skill set positions him as an ideal complementary option within a competitive roster.

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