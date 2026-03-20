Pacers Should Target Duke Star Cam Boozer After Breakout Performance

The Indiana Pacers are entering a pivotal offseason. With Tyrese Haliburton expected to return next season from an Achilles injury, Indiana’s focus should shift toward surrounding him with more size, rebounding, and defensive versatility.

That’s exactly why Duke forward Cameron Boozer should be on the Pacers’ radar.

Indiana already made a major move by acquiring Ivica Zubac to solidify the center position, while Pascal Siakam gives them a proven All-Star caliber forward who can score, defend, and create mismatches. Adding Boozer would take that frontcourt from solid to potentially elite, and could fundamentally reshape how the Pacers compete in the Eastern Conference next season.

Boozer’s March Madness Performance Showed Star Potential

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs a rebound against the Siena Saints in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Boozer reminded everyone why he’s considered one of the top prospects in the country during Duke’s opening March Madness matchup against No. 16 Siena. The Blue Devils found themselves in serious trouble early, trailing by 14 points in the first half.

He finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and a block, while going an impressive 13-for-14 from the free-throw line. More importantly, he was the emotional and physical anchor during Duke’s comeback victory.

His ability to dominate the glass, score efficiently in traffic, and make smart reads under pressure showcased the kind of maturity that translates well to the NBA. When the game tightened, Boozer didn’t just produce; he elevated everyone around him. That type of performance matters for teams like Indiana that are looking for players ready to contribute sooner rather than later.

Versatile Forward Fits Indiana’s Vision

At 6-foot-9 with strength, skill, and a polished offensive game, Boozer brings a modern forward profile that is increasingly valuable in today’s league. He can score inside, step out and stretch the floor, rebound at a high level, and defend multiple positions.

For the Pacers, that versatility would open up lineup flexibility. They could play big without sacrificing spacing or mobility. A potential frontcourt rotation featuring Siakam, Boozer, and Zubac would give Indiana size that few teams could match.

A Draft Pick That Could Shape the Pacers’ Timeline

Feb 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana’s window to compete could reopen quickly if Haliburton returns healthy and the roster continues to evolve in the right direction. Drafting Cameron Boozer wouldn’t just be about adding talent; it would be about committing to a clear identity built around size, versatility, and physicality.

If his recent performances are any indication, Boozer has the tools and mindset to become a foundational piece. For a Pacers team trying to climb back into the East’s upper tier, that kind of addition could make all the difference.