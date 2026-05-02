Cameron Boozer is one of the most debated names among Pacers fans. Some believe he is the most polished prospect in the top four of this year’s draft class, while others are underwhelmed by his lack of athleticism and overall ceiling.

I understand both sides of the argument, and I tend to fall somewhere in the middle. Most of the criticism surrounding Boozer stems from his lack of vertical explosiveness and the belief that he is more of a tweener between the four and the five.

With Boozer, you’re not getting an elite rim protector, nor are you getting someone who can consistently switch onto guards and wings with quick foot speed, as opponents will often have the athletic advantage.

However, while it’s easy to point out the flaws in Boozer’s game, his strengths clearly outweigh his weaknesses—especially within the Pacers’ system.

The Pacers value passing, shooting, rebounding, feel for the game, discipline, strong fundamentals, high motor, and team-first play. Boozer checks every one of those boxes.

Offensive Versatility

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) against Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Offensively, Boozer can be utilized in a variety of ways. If he has a smaller defender on him, you can feed him in the post, where he can score with a soft touch around the rim.

In pick-and-pop situations, Boozer is a capable three-point shooter who can step out and knock down open looks. If defenders close out too aggressively, he’s comfortable putting the ball on the floor and attacking the rim.

At times, Boozer can drive without a clear plan, which can lead to forced shots. But in other instances, it results in scoring opportunities at the rim or kick-out passes to open teammates when the defense collapses.

Rebounding & Transition Impact

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks to pass as Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) at right pressures during ACC college basketball January 6, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boozer is one of the best rebounders in the nation, excelling at keeping opponents off the glass and securing possessions. His rebounding and passing form a dangerous combination, as he often grabs the board and immediately pushes the ball ahead with an outlet pass to ignite transition offense.

The Pacers thrive in a fast-paced system, and Boozer fits that style perfectly. He can initiate fast breaks in a similar fashion to Tyrese Haliburton, creating easy scoring opportunities.

He also generates extra possessions on the offensive glass. Boozer has a strong nose for the ball and plays with a relentless motor, making him a challenge for opposing bigs. While he may lack elite athleticism, he compensates with strength and a low center of gravity to establish position.

Elite Feel for the Game

Nov 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks to pass the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The most impressive aspect of Boozer’s game is his feel. It shows up across every facet—scoring, screening, passing, defense, and fundamentals—and highlights his efficiency at all levels.

Indiana would be adding a player who has won at every level of basketball. At just 18 years old (and still 18 through the draft), Boozer already brings maturity and experience beyond his years. His father, Carlos Boozer, spent 13 years in the NBA, averaging 16.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

There’s a strong belief that Cameron can surpass his father’s success. With that background and guidance, Indiana would be adding an elite competitor—someone capable of contributing to winning immediately.

Where Does Boozer Fit?

May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts with forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second half for game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

This is the key question.

Boozer is best suited as a power forward who can slide to center in certain lineups, though his ideal position remains the four. In today’s NBA, size is becoming increasingly valuable, with teams moving away from the smaller lineups that dominated several years ago.

For Indiana, that creates lineup versatility. Pascal Siakam naturally plays the four, but in certain situations, he could shift to the three. That would give the Pacers significant size with a trio of Siakam, Boozer, and Ivica Zubac.

Boozer would likely begin his career coming off the bench. A second-unit pairing with Obi Toppin could create a highly skilled frontcourt capable of causing matchup problems, even if it sacrifices some size.

Tough Decisions Ahead

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Drafting Boozer could force difficult decisions for the front office.

Does it put Obi Toppin on the trade block?

Does it accelerate the timeline of the Siakam era?

Or could Boozer eventually transition into a full-time center?

These are challenging questions—but ultimately good problems to have.

If Boozer and Toppin struggle to coexist off the bench, it could lead to reduced minutes for Boozer early on as the Pacers prioritize winning. That might place him in more of a developmental role during his first two seasons. However, by year three, when contracts begin to clear the books, Indiana could have a 20-year-old forward ready for a larger role.

That said, if Boozer proves he can contribute immediately, Rick Carlisle will find minutes for him, regardless of his reputation for limiting rookie playing time.

Final Thoughts

Dec 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) advances against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Boozer’s game reflects elements of the Pacers’ top bigs—Siakam, Toppin, and Zubac. The ability to blend aspects of all three into one player is rare, and it makes a strong case for early playing time.

No matter how Indiana chooses to build its roster, adding Cameron Boozer makes the team better. He is one of the most skilled 18-year-olds in this draft class and brings a unique combination of abilities.

Selecting Boozer would signal that Indiana views him as the eventual successor to Pascal Siakam. From there, it would be up to Boozer to earn that role through work ethic, teamwork, coachability, and maximizing every opportunity.

I believe in Boozer’s game. I also believe he’ll use the criticism as motivation—not just to meet expectations as a “high-floor” prospect, but to exceed them.

If the Pacers draft Cameron Boozer, they improve both their present and their future. And in this class, he may very well be the most skilled player available.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily Indiana Pacers podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.