Siakam, Nembhard back in lineup as Pacers host Mavericks
In this story:
The Pacers continue their tanking ways at home against the Mavericks, who also would benefit from losing. The subject of tanking in the NBA has been a major source of conversation and criticism over the past few weeks, and these teams are among the two that most benefit from losing between now and the rest of the regular season..
Indiana added center Ivica Zubac from the L.A. Clippers via trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple first round picks just before the trade deadline but have ruled him out indefinitely.
The Mavericks have dropped all six of their February games and have lost 10 straight. Cooper Flagg won’t play, but the Pacers have cleared Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhad, Kam Jones and Michah Potter. Aaron Nesmith will be sidelined another week.
Vitals - How to Watch Pacers vs. Mavericks
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 22, 5:10 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), KFAA-TV (Mavericks)
Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), KEGL (Mavericks)
Pacers, Mavs look to find creative way to lose on Sunday
The Indiana Pacers (15-42) host the Dallas Mavericks (19-36) in a matchup between teams who benefit most by losing games for the remainder of the season.
These teams haven’t played since Oct. 29, when Dallas snapped a four-game skid in the series by winning an early-season matchup 107-105, overcoming 27 points and 13 rebounds from Siakam. Brandon Williams led the Mavs with 20 points, while Flagg finished with 15 points and 10 boards.
Indiana won the previous four games, averaging nearly 135 points per game in the victories. The Mavericks own a 48-40 edge on the Pacers in a series that dates back to 1980-81.
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Mavericks -1.5 (-112) Pacers +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Mavericks -118, Pacers -102
Total: 237.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
F Jarace Walker
F Pascal Siakam
C Jay Huff
G Andrew Nembhard
G Kam Jones
MAVERICKS
F Naji Marshall
F PJ Mashington
C Daniel Gafford
G Max Christie
G/F Khris Middleton
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear
Pascal Siakam: Available - Left Hamstring Injury Management
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Right Ankle Sprain
Micah Potter: Available - Left Ankle Sparin
Quenton Jackson: Available - G League (Two-way)
Ivica Zubac: Out - Left Ankle Sprain
Andrew Nembhard: Available - Lower Back Injury Management
Kam Jones: Available - Lower Back Soreness
Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture
Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-way)
Taelon Peter: Out - G League (Two-way)
MAVERICKS
Cooper Flagg: Out - Left Midfoot Sprain
Daniel Gafford: Available - Right Ankle Injury Management
Max Christie: Available - Left Ankle Sprain
Caleb Martin: Available - Left Ankle Sprain
Dereck Lively: Out - Right Foot Surgery
Kyrie Irving: Out - Left Knee Surgery
Miles Kelly: Probable - G League (Two-way)
Ryan Nembhard: Out - G League (Two-way)
Moussa Cisse: Out - G League (Two-way)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations