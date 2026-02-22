Siakam, Nembhard back in lineup as Pacers host Mavericks

The Pacers continue their tanking ways at home against the Mavericks, who also would benefit from losing. The subject of tanking in the NBA has been a major source of conversation and criticism over the past few weeks, and these teams are among the two that most benefit from losing between now and the rest of the regular season..

Indiana added center Ivica Zubac from the L.A. Clippers via trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple first round picks just before the trade deadline but have ruled him out indefinitely.

The Mavericks have dropped all six of their February games and have lost 10 straight. Cooper Flagg won’t play, but the Pacers have cleared Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhad, Kam Jones and Michah Potter. Aaron Nesmith will be sidelined another week.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers vs. Mavericks

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 22, 5:10 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), KFAA-TV (Mavericks)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), KEGL (Mavericks)

Pacers, Mavs look to find creative way to lose on Sunday

The Indiana Pacers (15-42) host the Dallas Mavericks (19-36) in a matchup between teams who benefit most by losing games for the remainder of the season.

These teams haven’t played since Oct. 29, when Dallas snapped a four-game skid in the series by winning an early-season matchup 107-105, overcoming 27 points and 13 rebounds from Siakam. Brandon Williams led the Mavs with 20 points, while Flagg finished with 15 points and 10 boards.

Indiana won the previous four games, averaging nearly 135 points per game in the victories. The Mavericks own a 48-40 edge on the Pacers in a series that dates back to 1980-81.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Mavericks -1.5 (-112) Pacers +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Mavericks -118, Pacers -102

Total: 237.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Jarace Walker

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Kam Jones

MAVERICKS

F Naji Marshall

F PJ Mashington

C Daniel Gafford



G Max Christie

G/F Khris Middleton

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Pascal Siakam: Available - Left Hamstring Injury Management

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Right Ankle Sprain

Micah Potter: Available - Left Ankle Sparin

Quenton Jackson: Available - G League (Two-way)

Ivica Zubac: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Andrew Nembhard: Available - Lower Back Injury Management

Kam Jones: Available - Lower Back Soreness

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAVERICKS

Cooper Flagg: Out - Left Midfoot Sprain

Daniel Gafford: Available - Right Ankle Injury Management

Max Christie: Available - Left Ankle Sprain

Caleb Martin: Available - Left Ankle Sprain

Dereck Lively: Out - Right Foot Surgery

Kyrie Irving: Out - Left Knee Surgery

Miles Kelly: Probable - G League (Two-way)

Ryan Nembhard: Out - G League (Two-way)

Moussa Cisse: Out - G League (Two-way)