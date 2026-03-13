Towns, Hart doubtful, How To Watch Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers square off against an arch nemesis in the New York Knicks, but consider this the rare occasion where they likely don’t want to pick up a victory against the team their fans love to hate. Indiana has tanked its way into the NBA’’s worst record, but now has to find a way to keep it with 16 games remaining.

New York comes into town to close a five-game road trip, having lost both games in L.A. while destroying Denver (142-103) and blasting Utah (134-117). The Knicks trail the Boston Celtics by two games in the Atlantic Division and rank third in the East, a game up on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are considered doubtful.

The Pacers can control their destiny in terms of securing a top-four pick by finishing with the NBA’s worst record. Indiana put itself in this position after adding center Ivica Zubac from the L.A. Clippers in a trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple of picks just before the trade deadline.

One of those is a protected first-rounder that has become a huge factor in their remaining games.

Zubac, who debuted for Indiana and impressed in an active first half on Thursday vs. Phoenix, was listed as questionable to participate against the Knicks after suiting up with his new team for the first time.

The Pacers have dropped 11 straight and 15 of their past 17 since February began. Indiana is 10-23 at home and 11-30 against Eastern Conference opposition. The Knicks are 18-16 on the road and are 27-15 in East games.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

Game date, time and location: Friday, March 13, 7:40 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), MSG (Knicks)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), WEPN-FM (Knicks)

Pacers face prospect of being swept by Suns for third time in five years

The Indiana Pacers (15-51) host the New York Knicks (41-25) in the third of four meetings between these teams this season. They’ll square off again on St. Patrick’s Day in Madison Square Garden.

Indiana won in New York 137-134 in OT on Feb. 10 thanks to 30 points from Pascal Siakam as they overcame a 40-burger from Jalen Brunson. The Knicks did win the last meeting between these teams in Indy (Dec. 18) behind 25 points from Brunson, prevailing 114-113 as backup point guard Tyler Kolek provided a boost with 11 assists.

The Pacers eliminated New York in last season’s memorable Eastern Conference finals. The Knicks lead the all-time series in the regular season 103-97 dating back to 1976-77.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Knicks -13.5 (-108) Pacers +13.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Knicks -900, Pacers +600

Total: 226.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

KNICKS

F Mikal Bridges

F OG Anunoby

C Mitchell Robinson



G Jalen Brunson

G Landry Shamet

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Jarace Walker

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Ben Sheppard

INJURY REPORT

KNICKS

Josh Hart: Doubtful - Left Knee Soreness

Karl-Anthony Towns: Doubtful - Bilateral Knee Soreness

Miles McBride: Out - Pelvic Core Muscle Surgery

Jeremy Sochan: Doubtful- Illness

Dillon Jones: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

PACERS

Ivica Zubac: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Pascal Siakam: Doubtful - Right Knee Sprain

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Lower Back Injury Management and Neck Soreness

Aaron Nesmith: Probable - Right Ankle Injury Management

Obi Toppin: Probable - Right Foot Injury Management

Quenton Jackson: Doubtful - Right Calf Soreness

TJ McConnell: Probable - Right Hamstring Soreness

Johnny Furphy: Out - Right ACL Tear

Jalen Slawson: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

Ethan Thompson: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)