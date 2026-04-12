Tyrese Haliburton Tells Pacers Fans Not to Expect June Absences Again

Before the season finale, Tyrese Haliburton addressed Pacers fans during Fan Appreciation Night. Dressed in a retro Pacers jacket, Haliburton walked to center court and delivered a message that resonated throughout Gainbridge Fieldhouse:

“Thank you guys for a great year. You all have been awesome. I know it’s been a long year, but we appreciate you guys showing up. You guys have been the best fans in the world. And don’t get used to the Pacers not playing in April, May… and June. Go Pacers! Appreciate y’all.” Tyrese Haliburton pregame to fans

Tyrese Haliburton thanks the fans for their support this season and ends it with this:



“Don’t get used to the Pacers not playing in April, May, and June. Go Pacers!” pic.twitter.com/lEDCi5LzEV — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) April 12, 2026

It was exactly what the fan base needed to hear after a difficult season.

Haliburton missed all 82 games this season while recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon. During his rehab, the All-NBA guard also dealt with a bout of shingles around the NBA All-Star break, adding another challenge to an already grueling recovery process.

After roughly a month-long recovery from shingles, Haliburton shared on X that he had returned to the court and participated in five-on-five for the first time since last June, one of the brightest developments of the season for Indiana.

Following that update, I spoke with assistant coach Lloyd Pierce and All-Star forward Pascal Siakam about Haliburton’s rehab and what it means to have him back on the floor.

Apr 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce instructs his team during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Pierce emphasized Haliburton’s commitment throughout the process:

“Great for Ty that he’s back out there. It’s been a very challenging year for him, but it’s also been filled with opportunities for him to really work on his body. He’s probably one of the most diligent workers I’ve seen. He’s in there every day, on the court, in the weight room, doing shooting and conditioning, and now he’s back to playing.

“It’s great watching him out there with our player development guys. When he’s talking a lot, we all enjoy the gym more. I haven’t really paid attention to how he’s playing, I just like hearing his voice. He loves to chirp, and that’s his strength. He’s a connector. He brings energy and makes everything competitive. To see him back doing that is really good.”

Nov 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Siakam echoed that sentiment, highlighting both the difficulty of the journey and the excitement surrounding Haliburton’s return:

“It’s hard, man. His situation is just tough. Knowing the type of person and player he is, not being able to play for a whole year — and then dealing with another issue — it’s been difficult. But major credit to him. He’s been around the team the whole time, and it never really felt like he was gone.

“I’m just happy for him. I know how much work he’s put into his rehab. To hear he’s back on the court playing five-on-five is exciting. I can’t wait to have him back.”

As both Pierce and Siakam made clear, this season has tested everyone, but the optimism surrounding Haliburton’s progress is undeniable.

And while his teammates, coaches, fans and family are thrilled to see him back, no one is more eager to return than Haliburton himself.

He brings a unique joy to the game, and his absence served as a reminder of just how impactful he is. But not just for the Indiana Pacers, but across the league.

The good news for Indiana? The next time the Pacers take the floor, Tyrese Haliburton will be back in uniform,

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.