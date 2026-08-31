One player that will not be overlooking the Pacers this season

The expected return of Tyrese Haliburton is less than two months away, and the anticipation continues to build. While the Pacers are getting overlooked in the media, other NBA players know the threat this team will pose at full strength.

Jalen Williams is one of those players.

After battling the Pacers in the 2024-2025 NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City wing recently gave his thoughts on how dangerous this Indiana team can be. Williams joined the "Out the Mud" podcast last week, and had high praise for Haliburton and company.

"I think what people don't understand is how he (Haliburton) impacts that team in general," said Williams. "You can kind of just tell he's like the center of it. If he has good energy, regardless if he's playing well or not, they feed off that."

Williams continued: "They have guys that can really go. Obviously, they've got Siakam. They've got Nembhard. TJ was killing us the whole series. Toppin had a great series. They have guys that fit around him, so even if he was off, the way he passes and sees the game and keeps everyone in the game, that's what makes them go. That's why they were there in the Finals. To be able to impose that fast paced game throughout the whole playoffs is insane."

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the hoop past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) and forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haliburton was one of many players that missed major time for the Pacers last season, but he is clearly the engine of the entire operation. Getting their star back on the court will elevate everyone else's game in addition to Haliburton's stats that he'll bring to the table himself. Williams also discussed the pace and spacing that makes Indiana so difficult to guard.

"If you're a good player, you have space," he said. "Any time you can get downhill and get to that, that is what his focal point is. They don't set a lot of ball screens. We can't mess that up. We can't give him an advantage going to his right because that's when you leave Nesmith open for three. Now you're overreacting to Haliburton and you're giving up 3's, and now Siakam's getting easy points. That was our thing, coverage communication. Don't pull from the corner and give up easy corner 3's, because they shoot them really well."

It's a lot of high praise from a great player who knows what the Pacers are capable of. You can dismiss Indy's chances at your own risk, but Williams will not be part of that club.

Looking ahead, the Thunder and Pacers will battle in the preseason on October 13th. Only time will tell if Haliburton will play in that game in his OKC return, or if his return on that court will take place on February 5th. Williams and the Thunder will make their lone trip to Indianapolis on November 23rd.