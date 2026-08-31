Pacers vs. The East: Predicting Every Season Series

There is no question that the Eastern Conference is deeper than it has been in years, but the Pacers are built to contend with each and every team.

With the return of Tyrese Haliburton, the addition of Ivica Zubac, the offseason acquisition of Kelly Oubre Jr., and returning most of the core from the 2025 NBA Finals run, this team is going to be a force in the East.

But this won't be an easy task. Several teams have made drastic changes to their roster from the previous season and the Pacers will have to play good to great basketball on a nightly basis to rack up several wins.

To take a closer look at how I see the Pacers matching up with the rest of the Eastern Conference, here are my predicitions for how Indiana fares against each team.

Game Predictions Against Each Team in the East

1. Atlanta Hawks

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta is a team that is built on depth. They are scrappy on the defensive side of the court, and got even more scrappy with their offseason acquisitions of Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and the drafting of Kingston Flemings and Zuby Ejiofor.

After bowing out in the first round last year in six games to the New York Knicks, the Hawks are hoping to build off that momentum. This was the only team in the postseason to give the Knicks more than one loss in a playoff series, and with growth from Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, they are built to matchup with any team in the East.

Pacers and Hawks Schedule:

-Nov. 2 in Indiana

-Dec. 3 at Atlanta

-Jan. 7 at Atlanta

-Feb. 3 in Indiana

I have the Pacers and Hawks splitting the season series and both teams picking up wins on the road. This could be a daunting matchup for the Pacers with multiple wing defenders to throw at Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Indiana goes 2-2 with Atlanta.

2. Boston Celtics

Dec 29, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball up the court past Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Boston Celtics made a massive trade in the offseason when they moved Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for former Pacer, Paul George. In addition to moving off of Brown, the Celtics brought in former Knicks center, Mitchell Robinson, to help their gaping hole at the five spot.

With Jayson Tatum expected to be 100% and after a stunning collapse in round one of the playoffs against Philly, the Celtics will be on their A-game to get back to the top of the East.

Pacers and Celtics Schedule:

-Jan. 20 at Boston

-Mar. 3 in Indiana

-Mar. 30 in Indiana

With there only being three games between the two teams, I have the Pacers winning the season series 2-1. Indiana's first game against Boston is on the second night of a back-to-back after a game against the new-look 76ers. That feels like an extremely difficult game for the Pacers to win, especially on the road. I have the Pacers protecting home court against Boston in March.

3. Brooklyn Nets

Apr 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf (77) looks to make a move on Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brooklyn Nets acquired Julius Randle in the offseason, signed center Mo Wagner, and drafted Mikel Brown Jr. with the No. 6 overall pick.

This is a team that is still considered one of the worst in the East and could very well be sellers of their best players, Michael Porter Jr. and Randle at the NBA Trade Deadline, as they look to continue this rebuild under Jordi Fernandez.

Pacers and Nets Schedule:

Oct. 25 at Brooklyn

Nov.1 in Indiana

Jan. 11 in Indiana

Mar. 15 at Brooklyn

With no disrespect intended to the Brooklyn Nets, I have the Pacers sweeping the four-game series. Even if Indiana isn't at full strength against the Nets, they have enough capable depth pieces to pickup all four wins. Pacers win series 4-0.

4. Charlotte Hornets

Apr 3, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) handles the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a fun regular season last year, the Charlotte Hornets were able to pickup a win in the Play-In Tournament, but could not get the required two wins to make the playoffs.

In the offseason, they elected to trade the face of their franchise, LaMelo Ball, to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they also moved off their longest tenured player, Miles Bridges, and shipped the former Michigan State Spartan to Matt Ishibia's Phoenix Suns. In two smaller moves, they acquired Dennis Schroeder from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dorian Finney-Smith (and three 2nd round picks) from the Houston Rockets.

They received Naz Reid, Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen, future first round picks, and a massive traded player exception in the Minnesota and Phoenix moves. And also selected Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson in the 2026 NBA Draft.

It's been quite the busy offseason for Charlotte, as they transition into a new era with Brandon Miller and Kon Kneueppel as the leaders of the franchise.

Pacers and Hornets Schedule:

-Mar. 8 in Indiana

-Mar. 11 at Charlotte

-Apr. 6 at Charlotte

The Pacers and Hornets don't meet each other for the first time until March. That is rare, but it makes it harder to predict what this season series will look like. The Hornets have a ton of players that could be moved by the trade deadline as they try to improve the overall talent on their roster.

With that being said, I have the Pacers winning the season series 2-1. The Hornets have given Indiana problems in the past and I don't expect that to change this season. Charlotte is one of the deeper teams in the conference and their bench will propel them to more wins than I think people are expecting. Nonetheless, I like how Indiana matches up with them after the additions of Zubac and Oubre Jr.

5. Chicago Bulls

Jan 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a new era in Chicago beginning this season and it's the Caleb Wilson era. After being selected with the No. 4 overall pick, the Bulls have someone they can finally start to build around in WIlson, and they made smart offseason additions by trading for Nic Claxton and signing Norman Powell to help balance the roster more.

That being said, this is still a team that lacks quite a bit and they will need to continue making moves to grow as a playoff team in the future.

Pacers and Bulls Schedule:

-Nov. 28 at Chicago

-Jan. 4 in Indiana

-Jan. 26 in Indiana

-Mar. 29 at Chicago

Indiana will face Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but the other three games come with at least one day of rest. The Bulls might steal a game from the Pacers, but I like the way the Pacers matchup with this team and have Indiana sweeping the Bulls 4-0 in this season series. Just like they did last season.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers

Apr 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) and forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) celebrate after a basket by Bryant during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers had a pretty quiet offseason until the made a couple of moves the last few days. They acquired Peyton Watson in a sign-and-trade with the Denver Nuggets and shipped Dennis Schroeder to Charlotte in what turned into a five team deal.

They re-signed James Harden, but lost Dean Wade and Keon Ellis in free agency. After missing out on LeBron's third return, they dipped into the international pool and signed former No. 5 overall pick, Mario Hezonja, who plays with Ivica Zubac on the Croatian National Team.

Pacers and Cavaliers Schedule:

-Nov. 20 at Cleveland

-Dec. 1 at Cleveland

-Feb 10. in Indiana

-Apr. 9 in Indiana

The Pacers have matched up well with the Cavaliers as of late and I expect this series to be back-and-forth. James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are a unique backcourt that has the potential to drop 60 points combined on any given night. You add in Watson, Mobley and Allen up front and this is a solid group with decent bench depth.

I have the Pacers splitting the season series with Cleveland 2-2. Similar to Atlanta, I have both teams winning one on the road and one on their home floor.

7. Detroit Pistons

Nov 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons offseason has been busy, and it's still incomplete as Jalen Duren has yet to sign a new contract with the Bad Boys.

After a magical 60-win season last year, I see the Pistons taking a step back this upcoming season. They acquired John Collins, Isaiah Joe, Tauren Prince, and Gary Harris in offseason trades. During the draft, they selected Ebuka Okorie, a talented guard out of Stanford.

Meanwhile, they traded Isaiah 'Beef Stew' Stewart, and lost Tobias Harris in free agency to the San Antonio Spurs.

This is a strong team with Cade Cunningham leading the charge, Ausar Thompson becoming one of the best defenders in the NBA, and terrific shooting surrounding the group with Duncan Robinson, Kevin Huerter, Joe, Collins, and Dannis Jenkins.

Pacers and Pistons Schedule:

-Dec. 13 in Indiana

-Jan. 22 at Detroit

-Mar. 16 in Indiana

-Apr. 7 at Detroit

I think the Pistons defense can be a problem for the Pacers, but I like that the Pacers have Zubac to counter what Duren can do on the glass in the paint. With length, athleticism, and strong defenders, the Pistons present problems for the blue and gold, which will make it hard for the Pacers to win all four games.

That being said, I have the Pacers and Pistons splitting the season series 2-2. I think Indiana winns the first two matchups against Detroit, but loses the last two. If they were to matchup in a playoff series, I would expect at least a six game series.

8. Miami Heat

Nov 15, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Miami Heat made drastic changes to their roster in the offseason. They traded almost all that they could to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Bucks, but they had to do so to give themselves a chance at being relevant in the East once again.

Antetokounmpo didn't come alone in the trade, as Bobby Portis was also included. In free agency they signed Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Nick Richards. Those additions give them much needed floor spacing with Klay and THJ and a big in richard that can block shots and rebound.

While bolstering their frontcourt and adding shooting, they still are missing strong playmaking from the point guard spot. That is an area of weakness I think the Pacers could expose during the regular season and in the postseason.

Pacers and Heat Schedule:

-Oct. 30 at Miami

-Feb. 1 in Indiana

-Mar. 6 at Miami

I have the Pacers winning the season series against the Heat 2-1. Ironically, I have the road team winning every game in my predicition. Giannis versus the Pacers feels like a rivalry that will continue despite him leaving Milwaukee. Especially with Bobby Portis still paired with the Greek Freak.

9. Milwaukee Bucks

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Milwaukee Bucks got a ton of depth pieces in the trade for Giannis, and this offseason has been all about change as the Bucks go from Doc Rivers and Giannis Antetokounmpo, to Taylor Jenkins and a youth movement.

Here are the new additions to the Bucks: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, Nate Ament, Brayden Burries, Caris LeVert, Bogoljub Markovic, and Kam Jones.

That's nine new players added to the roster, with AJ Green, Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, Ryan Rollins, Gary Trent Jr., Jericho Sims, Kevin Porter Jr., Pete Nance, and Ousmane Dieng as the only returning players.

So, now that you're caught up on who the Bucks have, it's clear that this team has a lot of decent-to-good players, but no real star. At least not yet. They're a deep team and have enough gifted veterans to win some tough games, but the goal should be to develop the youth and get as high of a draft pick as possible.

Pacers and Bucks Schedule:

-Oct. 26 at Milwaukee

-Jan. 9 in Indiana

-Jan. 13 in Indiana

-Mar. 20 at Milwaukee

Last year, the Bucks won all four games against the Pacers in their regular season matchups. I believe the opposite will happen this season. I have Indiana winning all four games against the Bucks, going 4-0 against the deer, whom nobody will fear this season.

10. New York Knicks

May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in overtime during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indiana Pacers have owned the New York Knicks in the playoffs since 1999, and of course the one season the Pacers have a setback with health and miss the playoffs, the Knicks skate through a weak Eastern Conference and take advantage of a youthful Spurs team in the NBA Finals to win their first title since 1973.

During the offseason, the Knicks were unable to retain Mitchell Robinson, as he left in free agency to join the Boston Celtics. To replace the big man, the Knicks signed veteran Andre Drummond, who had a underwhelming postseason with the 76ers. This is a massive drop-off for the Knicks, and something I believe will hurt their title chances, especially with how often Karl Anthony-Towns gets into foul trouble.

Pacers and Knicks Schedule:

-Nov. 13 in Indiana

-Nov 22 at New York

-Apr. 11 at New York

Unfortunately, the Pacers and Knicks only play three games this season and the games are drastically spread apart. The first matchup in Indiana will be televised on Prime, as it is an NBA Cup game. I think the Pacers will be juiced for this one and take the dub at home.

Nine days later, Indiana will return to Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks who will be on the second night of a back-to-back. The Knicks play Portland the night before, and the Trail Blazers are a physical team that could make it a long night for the Knicks.

With how much Indiana loves to upset the fans of New York -- specifically all-star guard Tyrese Haliburton-- I have the Pacers getting a second win agianst the Knicks in November. However, I think the Knicks win the final game of the season, but expect both teams to sit their starters, unless a playoff position is in play.

So, Indiana wins the season series 2-1.

11. Orlando Magic

Nov 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) reacts to a play in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After high expectations to finish in the top half of the East last year, the Magic slid all the way to the 8th seed. They fired their coach, Jamahl Mosely, and hired Spurs assistant, Sean Sweeney.

In terms of offseason additions, well, the list is the complete opposite of the Bucks. They brought in one "new" player, and it's a familar face to the organization, Nikola Vucevic.

The hopes are for the team to stay healthy, have a different style of offense to unlock some areas Mosely couldn't, and allow Franz and Paolo to lead the way.

Pacers and Magic Schedule:

-Dec. 31 in Indiana

-Mar. 4 at Orlando

-Mar. 22 at Orlando

-Apr. 1 in Indiana

Although the Magic have presented problems for the Pacers in the past, their games have been highly entertaining to watch. However, I have Indiana finishing with a 3-1 series win over the Orlando.

Despite the Pacers desires to lose games last season, Indiana came out to play against Orlando on multiple occasions. The Magic won the series 2-1, but each game came down to the wire.

12. Philadelphia 76ers

Nov 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talks with guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wow. What an amazing offseason the Philadelphia 76ers had for themselves. They turned veteran Paul George into Jaylen Brown, signed LeBron James to an extremely team-friendly deal, inked much-needed bench depth with Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons, and drafted Labaron Philon Jr. with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

With the departure of Andre Drummond, they took a flier on big man Ariel Hukporti from the Knicks, and added veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope after his release from the Memphis Grizzlies.

If fully healthy, there is no doubt that this team could not only win the East, but the NBA Championship. They have elite talent at every position, and their bench is better than advertised.

As the season prolongs, they will likely be aggressive to make small moves to bolster their weaknesses, but they might not need to if everything is clicking.

Pacers and 76ers Schedule:

-Oct. 28 in Indiana

-Nov. 15 at Philadelphia

-Nov. 27 in Indiana

-Jan 19 at Philadelphia

I anticipate a back-and-forth regular season series between the two. The Pacers do matchup well with the 76ers on paper, but there is no denying that Philly has more talent.

Indiana gets to host the 76ers early in the season at home on ESPN, but I have this as the first loss for the Pacers of the season. I have the Pacers getting their revenge in the next two matchups, winning a Sunday matinee in Philly, and protecting home court in the NBA Cup. However, I think Philly wins the final matchup of the year on their home court in the middle of a four-game road East roadtrip for Indiana.

The Pacers split the season series 2-2, with each team snagging a win at home and on the road.

13. Toronto Raptors

Jan 14, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) shoots the ball while Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes (4) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After falling short in a 7-game series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Raptors felt it was a great year of growth and didn't make many offseason moves. Instead, they believed that adding a top-tier wing in Leonard --who helped deliver the franchise their only title in 2019-- would suffice and help take them deeper into the postseason this season.

RJ Barrett has been a thorn in the Pacers side since coming into the league, averaging 22.8 points per game throughout his career. If he is their third option, that makes it even more difficult for the Pacers to stop them. Poeltl had his way with Turner in previous seasons, but with Zubac's addition, I like Indiana countering what used to be an advantage for Toronto.

Pacers and Raptors Schedule:

-Feb. 28 in Indiana

-Mar. 18 in Indiana

-Apr. 4 at Toronto

The Raptors have a ton of wing size with Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, RJ Barrett, and Kawhi Leonard,and this presents a ton of matchup problems for the Pacers.

I have the Pacers losing the season series to the Raptors 2-1. This to me is a matchup nightmare for the blue and gold, but I would still pick Indiana in a long postseason series. Haliburton and Carlisle together can solve the problems the Raptors present in a playoff series, but it's harder to do during the regular season with so many games being played.

All of this hinges on Kawhi's health, and what types of moves will be made by Toronto before the NBA Trade Deadline. I don't love their bench depth, and believe they could upgrade at the guard spot, but that's easier said than done.

14. Washington Wizards

Mar 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Washington Wizards have improved their roster, but not to the extent that ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes (he has them finishing as the 6th seed in the East).

Their offseason moves began around the NBA Trade Deadline when they acquired Trae Young and Anthony Davis, but since then, they have added even more pieces.

It all starts with their luck in the NBA Draft Lottery, where they landed the No. 1 overall pick and took AJ Dybantsa out of BYU. They reacquired Khris Middleton in a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks, acquired Deandre Ayton from the Lakers in a trade, and acquired Tre Mann for Cam Whitmore in a five-team deal.

With a roster full of youth in Dybantsa, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, and Will Riley, this is a team that has the ability to win on any given night. However, outside of Khris Middleton, the vets surrounding them are odd fits.

The moment Davis was acquired, trade speculation began and is still ongoing. Young's trade value was at an all-time low when being sent from Atlanta, and Ayton is the least serious player for young guys to look up to.

Mixing those veterans with this group of young players feels like Washington is on the island of misfit toys. On paper this team looks better than I expect them to be, and I envision more moves to be made before the Trade Deadline.

Pacers and Wizards Schedule:

-Nov. 11 in Indiana

-Jan. 17 at Washington

-Jan. 30 in Indiana

Maybe I am too low on the Wizards fit here, but I have the Pacers sweeping the season series 3-0. The fact that both games are at home helps Indiana's chances of winning all three games, and their lone road trip is a Sunday matinee game to kickoff a four-game east roadtrip.

Indiana matches up well with the Wizards, and aside from Davis, has the slight advantage at every position.

Final Thoughts

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle looks on in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After going through all 14 teams, I have the Pacers finishing the season going 35-15 against the East.

This will be a difficult season to rack up 60% of the wins against East opponents, but I have the Pacers finsihing with a top record in the conference.

With a deep roster, a brilliant coach, star players in Haliburton and Siakam, and a massive chip on their shoulder, this is a team that is going to have all the motivation needed for a terrific regular season.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.