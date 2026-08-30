Pacers 3 Most Exciting Lineups for the 2026-27 Season

Putting last season behind them, the Pacers are eager to get back on the court and start playing meaningful games once again.

With Tyrese Haliburton back in the fold, the Pacers are expected to have a drastic turnaround from last season's 19-win season. But it isn't just Haliburton's return that puts the Pacers back into contention, it's the newest additions of Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre Jr. that enhances this team's chances.

This is a roster that is loaded, deep, and versatile. They have the ability to matchup with any team in the East, and the West.

Today I want to look at three most exciting 5-man lineups Rick Carlisle can utilize throughout the season.

1. The Starters with Zubac

Mar 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Had the Pacers not acquired Ivica Zubac at the NBA Trade Deadline, the starting five might not be the most exciting lineup to see. However, Zubac's fit with this team is one of the biggest questions heading into the season. If not the biggest.

Big Zu played in five games for the Pacers after the Trade Deadline before his season ended with a broken rib. Unfortunately the Pacers never got to see what Zubac and Siakam looked together like during that small sample size, and of course he didn't get to play with Haliburton.

Seeing how Indiana looks with Zubac, on both ends of the floor, is going to be exciting to watch. He brings an element of physicality, strength, and basketball intelligence that this team has never seen before from their center position.

Oct 30, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrate Siakam’s game-winning three point basket against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Watching Zubac and Siakam learn how to play in the frontcourt together will be quite different than what we saw with Siakam and Turner, but it has the potential to be more lethal.

The same can be said for how Zubac and Haliburton pair together. Turner and Haliburton were one of the best pick-and-roll tandems in the NBA, and although Zubac isn't a floor spacer, he can really open up avenues for Haliburton to exploit weaknesses of the defense.

This lineup has real potential to be one of the best in the entire NBA.

2. All Defensive Lineup

Jan 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) shoots the ball while Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another lineup that I think will be exciting to watch is Kelly Oubre Jr. subbing in during a late game situation for Tyrese Haliburton. This puts Oubre Jr. on the floor with Nembhard, Nesmith, Siakam, and Zubac. This is by far the best defensive group on the roster.

This lineup gives you size, the ability to switch multiple positions, physicality, strong rebounding, a rim protector, and tenacity.

With the East loaded with wings on several different rosters, the Pacers being able to utilize this lineup will only make it more difficult for teams to score. Watching Oubre Jr. fit in with this group will be exciting.

3. Transition and Small Ball

Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another exciting lineup for the Pacers will be one they saw a lot of success with in the 2025 playoffs. Obi Toppin at the small-ball five gives the Pacers a drastically different look than when they will have Zubac on the floor. He can drive by slower centers, can leak out and run the floor, and is a terrific shooter from deep.

Playing him and Siakam together worked wonders for Indiana and they will certainly play that lineup together.

Toppin usually comes into the game early for Siakam, pairing him with Haliburton for a decent stretch of the quarter. The synergy that Toppin and Haliburton have together has been present since Indiana traded for Toppin in the 2023 offseason.

Haliburton loves to get out and run, and while that might be tamed with Zubac in the fold, they can still unlock it from time to time with this group.

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lineup I would love to see is T.J. McConnell running point guard, Haliburton at the 2, Kelly Oubre Jr. at the 3, Siakam at the 4, and Obi Toppin at the 5.

You've got speed, floor spacing, a one man fastbreak in McConnell, guys who love to run the floor and the ability to run a five-out offense to pull rim protectors from the paint. It makes other teams scramble and allows the Pacers to play faster than their normal pace.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.