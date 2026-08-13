Tyrese Haliburton Admits Pacers Will Face an Adjustment With Ivica Zubac

During Haliburton's rare media session on Wednesday, he answered a handful of questions about multiple topics surrounding his health, the offseason, and this team moving forward.

However, Tony East of Circle City Spin and Forbes asked the Pacers' face-of-the-franchise superstar about his time with Ivica Zubac.

It was then when Haliburton revealed that he has not worked out with Big Zu this offseason, "I have had zero court time with Zu." This does not come as a concern to the two-time All-NBA guard who believes in their fit together, "I don't think that's a concern, I really don't."

Haliburton said that he expects Zubac to return to Indiana when a lot of his other teammates make their return back, "He'll get back out here after playing with his country in September, which is when we all typically start to come in."

The reason Haliburton doesn't see not spending time in the offseason with Big Zu as an area of concern is due to his belief in Zubac's skills, "I really don't have a concern cause he's very smart. The more time we get to experiment when we're playing five-on-five, I'll probably make sure he's on my team every single time."

Haliburton continued, "Everybody else I pretty much know how to play with at this point, but there is going to be a transition period for me. The last time I played, I was able to play with a guy who could really space the floor at the five, but I've never played with a screen setter like this (or) a roller like this."

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) reacts to a basket in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is was revealing to hear Haliburton discuss that this will be a bit of a transition period for him playing with a different style of big. In the same setting though, he made sure to relay that he was not concerned at all. I think this is telling to the level of confidence that Haliburton has in himself to fit in with a significantly different type of center than a Myles Turner type.

Haliburton spent his first year and a half in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, and their starting center was Richaun Holmes, a big man known for running the floor and playing above the rim. Zubac is more similar to Holmes than he his Turner, but we saw how quickly Haliburton and Turner were able to jell despite it being an adjustment for how Haliburton was accustomed to playing.

There is zero doubt in the 2-time All-Star's mind about how his fit with Big Zu will ultimately play out, and that should be the case for fans who are skeptical of how he fits. Zubac is a special talent on his own, but when paired next to a guard like Tyrese Haliburton, he will become a better player just like all the other centers who have been privileged to play with a talent like him.

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