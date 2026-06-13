Purdue's Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn Headline Pacers 5th Pre-Draft Workout

The Indiana Pacers will host six new players on Monday, June 15th, for their fifth pre-draft workout. This go-around, Purdue standouts, Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn will participate in the workout.

Joining them are: sharpshooting guard, Donovan Atwell, from Texas Tech; Australian combo-guard, Anthony Dell'Orso, a key bench player for Arizona; speedy point guard, Xaivian Lee, from Florida; and floor-spacing Nebraska center, Rienk Mast.

Here is a preview of each player:

Braden Smith | Guard | Purdue

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball against the Texas Longhorns in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Smith has a great feel for the game operating as a floor general who loves to get his teammates involved but can also score the basketball. He possesses a high-IQ and is a relentless worker on both sides of the ball.

His small stature does leave questions for how well he can produce at the next level as he could get over powered by bigger and more athletic guards. Smith is most effective with the ball in his hands and needs to work on his off-ball game to be more versatile at the next level.

The pride of Westfield, Indiana, was named Mr. Basketball of Indiana in 2022, won the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2024-25, was named an All-American twice and made the All-Big Ten Team three times.

Player Information

Height: 5-11

Weight: 166

Position: Guard

College: Purdue

Age: 22

2025-26 Season Stats

PPG: 14.3

RPG: 3.5

APG: 8.8

BLK : 0.2

STL: 1.7

Trey Kaufman-Renn | Forward | Purdue

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Kaufman-Renn is a throwback type of player who uses his brute strength to impact the game. He is a strong interior player with a soft shooting tou is an offensive connector. The effort and toughness that he plays with will be his best chance to land on a team in the NBA.

There are serious concerns about his lateral quickness and the inability to guard in space. He was a 28% three-point shooter throughout his four-year career and also struggles to shoot from the free throw line.

Overall, he is a good interior player who brings energy every night, but with questions about his shooting range and defensive abilities at the next level.

Player Information

Height: 6-9

Weight: 240

Position: Forward

College: Purdue

Age: 23

2025-26 Season Stats

PPG: 14.2

RPG: 8.3

APG: 2.5

BLK : 0.2

STL: 0.3

Donovan Atwell | Guard | Texas Tech

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) looks on during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The left-handed shooter is one of the best in the nation. He made 45.8% of his three-point attempts this season on 8.4 attempts per game. That is quite the impressive statistic. Per synergy, Atwell went 6-for-12 off screens, 9-for-23 on handoffs, 20-for-39 in transition, and 8-for-18 as the pop man.

Atwell isn't a good self creator and his lack of assists indicates that he is not a good offensive connector. He struggles to finish at the rim, doesn't have the best burst off the dribble, and he lacks ideal athleticism.

Overall, his impact relies solely on making his outside shots unless he finds a way to improve his game.

Player Information

Height: 6-5

Weight: 200

Position: Guard

College: Texas Tech

Age: 23

2025-26 Season Stats

PPG: 13.5

RPG: 3.2

APG: 0.8

BLK : 0.1

STL: 1.2

Anthony Dell'Orso | Guard-Forward | Arizona

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Dell'Orso is a solid three-point shooter, nailing 40% of his catch-and-shoot threes. He moves well without the basketball and knows where to go on the court to provide the best floor spacing for his team. After starting 28 games for Arizona in 2024-25, he came off the bench all season last year for the Wildcats, showing his adaptability to new roles.

His biggest weakness is his defensive limitations especially against athletic players. Dell'Orso's frame is thin and players can push him around to get where they want. Lastly, he is not a primary offensive creator, becoming a non-factor if asked to do more than secondary creation.

Overall, a limited player that needs to improve defensively and show he can do more than make catch-and-shoot threes.

Player Information

Height: 6-6

Weight: 190

Position: Guard-Forward

College: Arizona

Age: 22

2025-26 Season Stats

PPG: 8.5

RPG: 2.0

APG: 1.8

BLK : 0.2

STL: 0.8

Xaivian Lee | Guard | Florida

Florida guard Xaivian Lee (1) drives against Iowa guard Tate Sage (24) during the second half of the NCAA March Madness second round at Benchmark international Arena in Tampa, FL on Friday, March 20, 2026. Florida lost 73-72 [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lee has terrific lateral quickness and is known for his dynamic speed. The combo guard is a terrific operator in the pick-and-roll thanks to a strong handle and elite vision. With terrific footwork he is able to get into the paint ane uses a soft-touch floater to scorer over bigs.

For a perimeter player, Lee struggles to shoot from outside, making just 29.2% from three last season. Screen navigation can be an eyesore at times, and stronger guards can out muscle him.

Overall, Lee will need to improve his outside shot and bulk up to handle the phsycality of the next level.

Player Information

Height: 6-4

Weight: 180

Position: Guard

College: Florida

Age: 22

2025-26 Season Stats

PPG: 11.6

RPG: 3.7

APG: 4.2

BLK : 0.1

STL: 1.2

Rienk Mast | Center | Nebraska

Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) works around Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Dutch big man spent three years at Bradley before playing his final two seasons with Nebraska. Mast is known for being one of the best passing big men in college basketball. He uses his size, weight, and a strong box out technique to corral boards for his team. And although he dipped in percentage last season, Mast is a solid floor-spacer who can make outside shots.

If teams are able to speed Mast up he can become chaotic and commits unforced turnovers. For a big man, his rim protection is not existent and he struggles to guard quicker bigs in space. He can also take plays off on the defensive side of the ball, becoming a liability.

Overall, Mast is a skilled big man that has some intrigue, but will be 25 by the start of the season which will be a negative factor for teams looking to add youth to their roster.

Player Information

Height: 6-10

Weight: 250

Position: Forward-Center

College: Nebraska

Age: 24

2025-26 Season Stats

PPG: 13.3

RPG: 5.8

APG: 3.1

BLK : 0.5

STL: 0.4

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