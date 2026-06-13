Purdue's Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn Headline Pacers 5th Pre-Draft Workout
The Indiana Pacers will host six new players on Monday, June 15th, for their fifth pre-draft workout. This go-around, Purdue standouts, Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn will participate in the workout.
Joining them are: sharpshooting guard, Donovan Atwell, from Texas Tech; Australian combo-guard, Anthony Dell'Orso, a key bench player for Arizona; speedy point guard, Xaivian Lee, from Florida; and floor-spacing Nebraska center, Rienk Mast.
Here is a preview of each player:
Braden Smith | Guard | Purdue
Smith has a great feel for the game operating as a floor general who loves to get his teammates involved but can also score the basketball. He possesses a high-IQ and is a relentless worker on both sides of the ball.
His small stature does leave questions for how well he can produce at the next level as he could get over powered by bigger and more athletic guards. Smith is most effective with the ball in his hands and needs to work on his off-ball game to be more versatile at the next level.
The pride of Westfield, Indiana, was named Mr. Basketball of Indiana in 2022, won the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2024-25, was named an All-American twice and made the All-Big Ten Team three times.
Player Information
Height: 5-11
Weight: 166
Position: Guard
College: Purdue
Age: 22
2025-26 Season Stats
PPG: 14.3
RPG: 3.5
APG: 8.8
BLK : 0.2
STL: 1.7
Trey Kaufman-Renn | Forward | Purdue
Kaufman-Renn is a throwback type of player who uses his brute strength to impact the game. He is a strong interior player with a soft shooting tou is an offensive connector. The effort and toughness that he plays with will be his best chance to land on a team in the NBA.
There are serious concerns about his lateral quickness and the inability to guard in space. He was a 28% three-point shooter throughout his four-year career and also struggles to shoot from the free throw line.
Overall, he is a good interior player who brings energy every night, but with questions about his shooting range and defensive abilities at the next level.
Player Information
Height: 6-9
Weight: 240
Position: Forward
College: Purdue
Age: 23
2025-26 Season Stats
PPG: 14.2
RPG: 8.3
APG: 2.5
BLK : 0.2
STL: 0.3
Donovan Atwell | Guard | Texas Tech
The left-handed shooter is one of the best in the nation. He made 45.8% of his three-point attempts this season on 8.4 attempts per game. That is quite the impressive statistic. Per synergy, Atwell went 6-for-12 off screens, 9-for-23 on handoffs, 20-for-39 in transition, and 8-for-18 as the pop man.
Atwell isn't a good self creator and his lack of assists indicates that he is not a good offensive connector. He struggles to finish at the rim, doesn't have the best burst off the dribble, and he lacks ideal athleticism.
Overall, his impact relies solely on making his outside shots unless he finds a way to improve his game.
Player Information
Height: 6-5
Weight: 200
Position: Guard
College: Texas Tech
Age: 23
2025-26 Season Stats
PPG: 13.5
RPG: 3.2
APG: 0.8
BLK : 0.1
STL: 1.2
Anthony Dell'Orso | Guard-Forward | Arizona
Dell'Orso is a solid three-point shooter, nailing 40% of his catch-and-shoot threes. He moves well without the basketball and knows where to go on the court to provide the best floor spacing for his team. After starting 28 games for Arizona in 2024-25, he came off the bench all season last year for the Wildcats, showing his adaptability to new roles.
His biggest weakness is his defensive limitations especially against athletic players. Dell'Orso's frame is thin and players can push him around to get where they want. Lastly, he is not a primary offensive creator, becoming a non-factor if asked to do more than secondary creation.
Overall, a limited player that needs to improve defensively and show he can do more than make catch-and-shoot threes.
Player Information
Height: 6-6
Weight: 190
Position: Guard-Forward
College: Arizona
Age: 22
2025-26 Season Stats
PPG: 8.5
RPG: 2.0
APG: 1.8
BLK : 0.2
STL: 0.8
Xaivian Lee | Guard | Florida
Lee has terrific lateral quickness and is known for his dynamic speed. The combo guard is a terrific operator in the pick-and-roll thanks to a strong handle and elite vision. With terrific footwork he is able to get into the paint ane uses a soft-touch floater to scorer over bigs.
For a perimeter player, Lee struggles to shoot from outside, making just 29.2% from three last season. Screen navigation can be an eyesore at times, and stronger guards can out muscle him.
Overall, Lee will need to improve his outside shot and bulk up to handle the phsycality of the next level.
Player Information
Height: 6-4
Weight: 180
Position: Guard
College: Florida
Age: 22
2025-26 Season Stats
PPG: 11.6
RPG: 3.7
APG: 4.2
BLK : 0.1
STL: 1.2
Rienk Mast | Center | Nebraska
The Dutch big man spent three years at Bradley before playing his final two seasons with Nebraska. Mast is known for being one of the best passing big men in college basketball. He uses his size, weight, and a strong box out technique to corral boards for his team. And although he dipped in percentage last season, Mast is a solid floor-spacer who can make outside shots.
If teams are able to speed Mast up he can become chaotic and commits unforced turnovers. For a big man, his rim protection is not existent and he struggles to guard quicker bigs in space. He can also take plays off on the defensive side of the ball, becoming a liability.
Overall, Mast is a skilled big man that has some intrigue, but will be 25 by the start of the season which will be a negative factor for teams looking to add youth to their roster.
Player Information
Height: 6-10
Weight: 250
Position: Forward-Center
College: Nebraska
Age: 24
2025-26 Season Stats
PPG: 13.3
RPG: 5.8
APG: 3.1
BLK : 0.5
STL: 0.4
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I was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and I am the host and creator of Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast. I have been covering the team since 2015, and talking about them on the podcast since 2018. I have been a credentialed media member since 2023.Follow AlexGoldenNBA