Is Cameron Boozer the Best Fit for the Pacers?

The Indiana Pacers are an established playoff team that has been set back by injuries, and that misfortune has presented a golden opportunity: the chance to land a transformational player through the NBA Draft.

One of the biggest fears for the other 29 teams in the league is the possibility that Indiana secures a top-four pick and adds an elite talent to its already established core.

And rightfully so.

Indiana is a well-oiled machine with its engine in Tyrese Haliburton. It has a dynamic two-way power forward in Pascal Siakam. The starting wings (Nembhard and Nesmith), sandwiched between Haliburton and Siakam, are terrific defenders who bring different offensive elements to the table. The team also acquired its anchor at the five in Ivica Zubac, a rebounding force in the paint.

That starting five alone is enough to make opposing coaches lose sleep.

Then comes the bench: the scrappy T.J. McConnell and the athleticism and three-point shooting of Obi Toppin.

Those seven players form a nucleus capable of contending for an NBA championship as early as the 2026–27 season.

So for this group to potentially add a top-four draft pick? That is a nightmare scenario for the rest of the league.

Who the Pacers draft, and who fits best, will be the ongoing question surrounding the franchise. Greater clarity will come after the NBA Draft Lottery, but those debates may persist depending on where Indiana selects, assuming it retains its pick.

The cases for AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson have already been made. Arguments for both are everywhere.

But there has not been nearly enough discussion about Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA forward Carlos Boozer.

Boozer is younger than both Dybantsa and Peterson and is arguably the most fundamentally sound of the trio.

He is laid back, uninterested in chasing attention, and focused solely on basketball. Off the court, his demeanor aligns perfectly with what has long defined Indiana: blue-collar, work-first, team-oriented. Those players tend to become fan favorites quickly.

The positional fit may feel slightly unconventional, but that should not deter Indiana from selecting him.

Boozer stands 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan and weighs 250 pounds. He will not turn 19 until after the NBA Draft concludes.

Entering Saturday’s matchup against Virginia, Boozer is averaging 32.5 minutes per game while shooting 58.3% from the field, 40.8% from three-point range, and 77.3% from the free-throw line.

He is posting 22.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

His lowest scoring output at Duke this season is 14 points. He has scored 20 or more in 16 games and 30 or more in four.

The Blue Devils have lost just twice — by one point to Texas Tech on a neutral floor and by three points on the road against North Carolina.

In the loss to Texas Tech, Boozer recorded 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes. He shot 7-for-9 from two-point range and 9-for-14 from the free-throw line, missing both of his three-point attempts.

Against North Carolina, he finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes, shooting 8-for-17 from two while attempting just two free throws.

The more Boozer I watch, the clearer it becomes: he is polished, prepared to contribute immediately, and fully committed to the game.

Indiana is strong at the four with Siakam and Toppin, but Boozer is too talented to ignore because of positional overlap. The Pacers were comfortable playing Toppin at the five during stretches of their NBA Finals run last season. Lineup creativity would not be new territory.

While Boozer is not considered an elite rim protector — shot blocking is often cited as a weakness — Indiana could experiment with him at the five in certain lineups.

Siakam has also shown the ability to slide to the three defensively, handle the ball and space the floor. With Zubac anchoring the rim and Boozer projecting as a capable floor spacer and quality passer, the fit works — even if it requires some adjustment.

Dybantsa may be the popular name in Pacers circles. Peterson’s highlight reel is breathtaking enough to sway plenty of evaluators.

But too many may be overthinking Cameron Boozer.

The easiest way to describe the top-three debate is through a car analogy.

Peterson and Dybantsa are like sleek sports cars, the ones revving at stoplights. Explosive. Flashy. Capable of going from zero to sixty in seconds. The dream purchase.

Boozer is the luxury sedan. Not screaming for attention. Smoother. Reliable. And five years from now, you might realize he was the smarter investment all along.

Do not overthink the fit. Boozer is the real deal. And a great fit.

