Whenever the 2026 freshman class is discussed across the college basketball landscape, the reaction is usually the same: amazement.

What this group has produced on a nightly basis has been remarkable. It is not just draft analysts and college basketball insiders who are paying attention. NBA stars are watching, too.

Indiana Pacers All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton made that clear Wednesday night when he posted on X:

“Salute to all these freshman killing like this in college hoops, it’s some special sh*t goin on.”

Coming from one of the league’s brightest young stars, that kind of praise carries weight. If any of those freshmen saw Haliburton’s message, it likely meant something.

Darryn Peterson and A.J. Dybantsa Lead the Headlines

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots against Utah Utes forward Josh Hayes (7) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The performance that drew the most attention Wednesday belonged to Darryn Peterson. The dynamic guard poured in 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 6-of-10 from three-point range, in just 18 minutes against Oklahoma State.

Peterson was subbed out early in the second half, fueling an ongoing debate after he has missed multiple games and exited others early this season. Availability has become part of the storyline surrounding him, but when he is on the floor, his impact is undeniable.

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Another standout was BYU forward A.J. Dybantsa, who delivered 35 points on 13-of-28 shooting, along with seven rebounds and two assists, in a 75-68 road loss to No. 4 Arizona. Dybantsa went 2-of-6 from deep and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line, showcasing the versatility that has scouts buzzing.

For Pacers fans, those names carry extra intrigue. Indiana will only retain its 2026 first-round pick if it lands in the top four or between 10 and 30, making the top of this draft class especially relevant to the franchise’s future.

The Depth of the Class Is What Stands Out

Peterson and Dybantsa are not alone. Here are how some of the other Top 10 prospects performed la

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mikel Brown Jr. scored 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting with five rebounds and four assists in a loss to SMU.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) against Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer tallied 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting against Syracuse while adding 12 rebounds and two assists in a dominant win.

Feb 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) looks to pass against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Kingston Flemings dropped 22 points, including 4-of-6 from three, in a near road upset of Tyrese Haliburton's alma mater, Iowa State.

Then there was Darius Acuff, who erupted for 49 points on 16-of-27 shooting in a 117-115 overtime loss to Alabama, adding five rebounds and five assists. He joined a growing list of freshmen who have eclipsed the 40-point mark this season.

Keaton Wagler of Illinois poured in 46 points earlier this season against Purdue. A.J. Dybantsa exploded for 43 against Utah, while Kingston Flemings dropped 42 against Texas Tech. Now, Darius Acuff joins that elite freshman group after his 49-point masterpiece, the highest single-game scoring performance among them all.

Haliburton, a self-proclaimed hoops junkie, is simply acknowledging what the basketball world already sees. This freshman class is not just deep, it is loaded with potential franchise-altering talent.

It is no wonder so many NBA teams are eyeing lottery position. The 2026 draft is shaping up to be more than strong. It may be transformational.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.