The Pacers are Revving Their Engines in the Tank Race

The Indiana Pacers are currently dead last in the Eastern Conference with a dismal 13-39 record, having lost three straight and seven of their last ten. While they were active at the trade deadline, it won’t be enough to stop the avalanche of losses piling up.

The real race is on now that the deadline has passed. This is shaping up to be the most competitive tank race of all time, with eight franchises looking to plunge to the bottom of the standings. Commissioner Adam Silver officially cracked down with an anti-tanking policy review in December 2025. He noted that despite the 2019 efforts to flatten lottery odds, teams are still aggressively racing to the bottom.

The tank race is setting up to be a close one this season.



Kings

Pacers

Wizards

Nets

Jazz

Mavericks

Grizzlies



All teams that should be determined to increase its lottery odds. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) February 7, 2026

The Teams

Sacramento Kings

The Kings sold off several ancillary pieces while keeping their core intact, trading away Dennis Schröder, Keon Ellis, and Dario Šarić. In return, they brought in disgruntled Cleveland Cavalier De'Andre Hunter and signed big man Dylan Cardwell to a standard four-year deal. The Kings play at a frantic pace of 103.4 (18th) but own one of the worst defensive net ratings in the league at 117 (29th). They’re banking on Hunter to shore up that end of the floor, eventually.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have been in a free fall all season due to the injury to Tyrese Haliburton. While they aren't winning games now, they spent the deadline positioning themselves for a 2027 run back to contention. By trading Bennedict Mathurin (who was due for an extension), two first-round picks, and a second-rounder, they landed a premier pick-and-roll partner for Haliburton and much-needed interior help. Paradoxically, the trade incentives are losing more this season, as their 2026 pick is top-4 protected. It’s a classic case of having their cake and eating it too.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards possess one of the most talented collections of young players in the league, yet they are firmly entrenched in the tank race. After trading CJ McCollum, they acquired Trae Young (who is out for the season) and Anthony Davis. While Davis is spectacular when healthy, health is the perennial caveat. These stars won't help Washington win this year; the front office is currently sitting most of their key players with "minor" injuries.

Update: Bilal Coulibaly (lower back soreness), Kyshawn George (right knee contusion), and Alex Sarr (right ankle soreness) are now out for today's matchup. https://t.co/AwvLNcNiHv — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 7, 2026

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn had a puzzling 2025 draft, selecting Egor Demin, Ben Saraf, and Nolan Traore, three-point guards who each carry significant question marks. The Nets rank 28th in pace (100.2) and 28th in defensive net rating (115.8). All three rookie guards have struggled significantly with point-of-attack defense. After finding no trade partner for scoring machine Cam Thomas, the team simply cut him outright. With only minor moves made at the deadline, the tank is officially on in Brooklyn.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz made the biggest splash of the deadline, hauling in former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., Lonzo Ball, and shot-blocking Chris Boucher. Adding these vets to their young core signals that Utah is ready to compete just not quite yet. They are currently 4th in pace (106.0) but 27th in defensive net rating (120.3). Next season is clearly the target for a turnaround; for now, these moves might hinder their chances of landing a top-5 pick.

Dallas Mavericks

The post-Luka era in Dallas began with a successful game of "Capture the Flagg." After lucking into the #1 overall pick in 2025, they landed the generational talent Cooper Flagg. Early roster construction had Flagg playing point guard, which led to a pile of losses, but the Mavs have become much more competitive since moving a natural PG into the starting lineup. They currently rank 3rd in pace (106) and 22nd in defensive net rating (111.2). Adding Marvin Bagley III at the deadline provides bench depth for a growing core that is likely to add another top-10 pick this June.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis finally moved Jaren Jackson Jr. and flirted with the idea of trading Ja Morant. For now, they’ve kept Ja, but his long-term future remains a mystery. The Grizzlies have been elite at drafting lately, and with the tank now in high gear, they are stockpiling assets. They sit 6th in pace (105.1) and 21st in defensive net rating (112.4). The Jackson trade leaves Memphis with anywhere from 11 to 13 future draft picks, depending on how protections shake out.

The Standings

The Kings currently lead the pack with the best odds for the #1 pick. They are tied with Indiana and New Orleans at a 14% chance of landing the next franchise cornerstone.

The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis, represent a unique case; their challenge is pairing him with a high-upside dynamic player who can contribute immediately. Finally, the Chicago Bulls round out the top ten. Having jettisoned Coby White, their odds could improve as the season winds down.



The trade deadline has come and gone, and for the Pacers, the path forward is as clear as it is precarious. By bringing in Ivica Zubac, Indiana has finally addressed its long-standing hole at the pivot, securing a defensive anchor that perfectly complements Tyrese Haliburton’s high-octane orchestration. But that pairing won’t see the light of day until 2027.

For the rest of this season, the stakes couldn't be higher. Because of the unique top-4 protection on the pick they sent to Los Angeles, the Pacers are essentially playing a high stakes game of "Don’t Get the Fifth Pick." If they land in the top four, they keep a potential cornerstone like AJ Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer; if they slide to the 5–9 range, that golden ticket heads to the Clippers.

It’s a bizarre reality for a team that was in the Finals just a year ago: every loss is a brick in the foundation of next year’s contender, but a single "unlucky" win or a bad bounce of the lottery ping-pong balls could turn this painful bridge year into a massive, missed opportunity. For now, the "Fieldhouse" will remain quiet, the losses will keep piling up, and Indy fans will keep their eyes glued to the mock drafts, hoping that this winter’s misery is the down payment on a championship caliber spring in 2027