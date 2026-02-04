Indiana Pacers could make win-now move in draft focused season

The Indiana Pacers are operating on two distinct timelines: the Tyrese Haliburton–Pascal Siakam window, and the future beyond it.

Focusing on the present, there is plenty to like about Indiana’s roster construction. While Pascal Siakam is six years older than Tyrese Haliburton, both players remain firmly in their primes. With that in mind, this trade deadline presents a real opportunity for the Pacers to make forward-thinking moves that could push them back into title contention as early as next season.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Utah Jazz sent a clear message to the league. Utah made an aggressive, all-in move, trading three first-round picks and salary filler to acquire Jaren Jackson Jr., pairing him with Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen.

The timing was surprising. The Jazz are currently positioned near the bottom of the standings and are incentivized to retain their top-eight protected pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Yet the move signaled that Utah is preparing to compete as soon as next season, and that waiting until the offseason may not have afforded the same opportunity.

That mindset opens the door for Indiana to consider a similarly aggressive approach.

A Potential Pacers Pivot

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Pacers have expressed interest in Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans, in turn, has shown interest in Bennedict Mathurin. Fischer also noted that Indiana hopes to extract more value than Missi alone in any deal involving Mathurin—a stance that makes sense.

The Pelicans are reportedly seeking a “Desmond Bane–level” trade package in discussions surrounding Trey Murphy III.

Murphy, a 6-foot-8 wing in his fifth NBA season, is in the midst of a breakout year. He’s averaging career highs across the board, including 21.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while continuing to establish himself as a high-level two-way contributor.

Acquiring Murphy would require Indiana to part with significant draft capital, but it would also position the Pacers to reload for another legitimate title push in 2027.

Murphy’s résumé lacks an All-Star appearance, though context matters. Playing on a middling Pelicans team in a loaded Western Conference has limited his national recognition. Based on this season’s production, it’s fair to suggest that similar numbers in the Eastern Conference would put him squarely in the All-Star conversation.

A Proposed Trade Framework

On Setting The Pace, a deal was proposed that aims to align incentives for both franchises.

Indiana would receive Trey Murphy III, Yves Missi, Karlo Matković, and a 2030 second-round pick swap.

New Orleans would receive Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, Isaiah Jackson, Ben Sheppard, an unprotected 2027 first-round pick, and a top-four protected 2029 first-round pick.

Why Indiana Would Do It

Oct 30, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts to forward Pascal Siakam (43) making a three point shot to win the game against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Pacers acquire the best player in the deal in Murphy, who would immediately slot in as the starting small forward. Aaron Nesmith would likely transition into a “super sixth man” role, strengthening Indiana’s rotation. Murphy is also under contract through the 2029 offseason, offering long-term cost certainty during the heart of the Haliburton–Siakam window.

Indiana would also take a calculated swing on Missi. While fan sentiment has been lukewarm on him as a primary return for Mathurin, his inclusion as part of a larger consolidation move makes far more sense. Missi would likely step into a starting role initially, with room for growth beyond his current production of roughly five points and five rebounds per game.

Equally important, the deal accomplishes a necessary consolidation. Indiana has depth, but not all of it fits cleanly together. Streamlining the roster helps clarify roles and align timelines.

If Indiana were to make this move, the projected roster heading into the 2026–27 season would take on a much clearer shape.

Projected Starting Lineup:

-Tyrese Haliburton

-Andrew Nembhard

-Trey Murphy III

-Pascal Siakam

-Yves Missi

Projected Bench Unit:

-T.J. McConnell

-2026 first-round pick

-Aaron Nesmith

-Obi Toppin

-Jay Huff

Projected Third Team:

-Kam Jones

-Johnny Furphy

-Micah Potter

-Karlo Matković

-Ethan Thompson (two-way)

-Taelon Peter (two-way)

Indiana would still have options to fill out the final roster spots, either by bringing back Quenton Jackson on a standard deal or adding veteran depth in free agency.

Oct 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) drives to the net against Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Even with this reshaped roster, the Pacers’ long-term objective at center would remain unchanged. Missi profiles better as a developmental piece or rotational big, with Huff ideally slotted as a third center.

The addition of Trey Murphy III in this hypothetical deal would also ease the pressure on Indiana’s 2026 first-round pick. Securing a proven two-way wing with Murphy’s pedigree—who is the same age as Tyrese Haliburton—would help ensure the Indiana Pacers maintain a stable, high-level core throughout the entirety of Haliburton’s tenure in Indiana.

In totality, the move would represent a meaningful consolidation—one that sharpens Indiana’s identity, balances the roster, and keeps the franchise squarely focused on maximizing its championship window.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcast.