Trade Ideas for the Pacers to Land a Win-Now Defensive Player

Today, I wanted to dive into the trade candidates I mentioned on my Top 10 Win-Now Trade Targets list who are more defense-minded players.

Player One (Likely)

We’ll start with Derrick Jones Jr. of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) shoots in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Derrick Jones Jr. was acquired by the Clippers in the summer of 2024 when he signed a three-year, $30 million contract. Los Angeles used its full mid-level exception to acquire him, and he has started 100 of the 127 games he has played for the franchise.

Over the last two seasons, he has posted nearly identical numbers: 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field, 35.8% from three, and 73% from the free-throw line.

With Jones entering the final year of his contract, the Clippers could look to move him and acquire additional assets after already adding the No. 5 overall pick from Indiana in the Ivica Zubac trade.

The Pacers would not legally be allowed to complete this trade until July 1 at the start of the 2026-27 league year, but the framework could theoretically be agreed upon beforehand.

The Deal

Indiana receives

-Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles receives

-Ben Sheppard

-Jay Huff

-Indiana 2027 first-round pick (top-14 protected)

Trade Breakdown

Trade Idea | Screenshot from Spotrac

The Pacers make this deal because they improve their bench depth while adding a quality role player who is a high-level defender, elite athlete, and capable three-point shooter.

This also allows Indiana to keep Jarace Walker on the roster, giving the bench tremendous size next to T.J. McConnell.

Trading Sheppard and Huff would hurt the back end of Indiana’s depth, but the Pacers would still have avenues to acquire another center through free agency or another trade.

By making this move, Indiana would still remain roughly $5-6 million under the first apron and could still use the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception to add another piece beyond a minimum contract.

Player Two (Somewhat Likely)

Next on the list is Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oct 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Most NBA fans find Dort frustrating to watch because of how physical he is defensively. At times, it feels excessive, and because of his defensive reputation, he often gets away with contact that might otherwise be called a foul.

That said, Dort is still an excellent defender even when you remove the fouling, and his physicality can completely disrupt opposing offensive players on any given night. Dort went undrafted in 2019 before signing a two-way contract with Oklahoma City. In 2020, he was converted to a standard NBA contract and has remained with the Thunder ever since.

With Oklahoma City facing legitimate financial decisions in the near future, there is a chance Dort could become available, and multiple NBA reporters have shared similar sentiments. Indiana doesn’t necessarily need to swing this big for bench depth, but adding Dort to the Pacers’ core seven would make this team significantly better defensively.

Stats and Finances

Dort has a team option worth $18,222,222 for next season, and the expectation is that the Thunder will pick it up before making a decision on his future afterward.

Last season, Dort finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earned First Team All-Defense honors. He is a career 35.8% three-point shooter, but he shot 39.4% from deep in 2023-24 and 41.2% in 2024-25.

The Deal

Indiana receives

-Luguentz Dort

-2026 second-round pick (#37)

-2029 second-round pick (via Miami)

Oklahoma City receives

-Jarace Walker

-Ben Sheppard

-2031 first-round pick (top-eight protected)

Trade Breakdown

Trade Idea | Screenshot from Spotrac

The Pacers would be trading a coveted future first-round pick, one they were reportedly willing to move in the Ivica Zubac deal, to acquire another starting-level talent. From a salary standpoint, Indiana would move off Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard in exchange for a better win-now fit while also risking another future draft asset.

In addition to Dort, Indiana would acquire another second-round pick in this year’s draft to add another inexpensive player to the roster while attempting to stay below the first apron. These additions would push Indiana much closer to the apron, likely limiting the team to minimum contracts afterward.

Oklahoma City would make this move to continue building its pipeline of young talent while stockpiling additional future picks. Losing Dort would not cripple the Thunder because of the organization’s depth and would create more opportunities for younger players like Mitchell, Wallace, and Wiggins.

Player Three (Highly Unlikely)

Last on the list is former University of Georgia Bulldog and University of Dayton Flyer, Toumani Camara.

Nov 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) the ball while Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Camara would likely be the hardest player for Indiana to acquire because of how highly the Portland Trail Blazers value him. From being selected 52nd overall by the Phoenix Suns to becoming a full-time starter over the last two seasons for a rising Portland team, Camara has quickly developed into one of the league’s better young wings.

Camara is a perfect 3-and-D wing who has shot 37% from deep over the last two seasons on high volume. He earned All-NBA Defensive Second Team honors last season and finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Playoffs and New Contract

During Portland’s playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, Camara’s offensive efficiency dipped below 30% both from the field and from three-point range. Portland’s offense is nowhere near as spacious as Indiana’s offense with Tyrese Haliburton running the show, but when the floor shrunk, Camara struggled offensively.

Still, it’s his defensive impact and rebounding ability that make him such a special player.

Camara recently signed a four-year, $82 million extension with an average annual salary of $20.25 million. That is another reason it would be incredibly difficult for Indiana to acquire him because he is locked into a team-friendly deal through the 2029-30 season. Portland is also trying to build off its successful season and continue moving forward with this core.

The Deal

Indiana receives

-Toumani Camara

-2029 second-round pick (Indiana reacquires its own selection)

Portland receives

-Jarace Walker

-Ben Sheppard

-2030 first-round pick swap

-2031 unprotected first-round pick

-2033 second-round pick

Trade Breakdown

Trade Idea | Screenshot from Spotrac

This is a massive price to pay if you’re Indiana, but Camara is a starting-caliber player on a terrific contract. At 26 years old, the Pacers would be adding another player entering his prime alongside Haliburton, Nembhard, Nesmith, and Toppin without sacrificing anyone from the core seven.

Portland would probably decline this deal, but adding more future picks to the collection of assets it already received from the Damian Lillard trade could eventually allow the Trail Blazers to pursue another star-level player.

Expanding The Deal

In fact, this framework could potentially expand into a three-team trade if Giannis Antetokounmpo were ever willing to join Portland, and honestly, that might make more sense as a path for Indiana to land Camara.

Trade Idea | Screenshot from Spotrac

This move allows the Pacers to acquire Camara and send the Bucks a 22-year-old wing in Jarace Walker, as well as an unprotected 2031 first-round pick.

Overall, Camara feels more like a pipe dream for Indiana, but he is someone the Pacers liked extensively during the 2023 pre-draft process, including bringing him in for two workouts. It would be ironic to see Indiana trade the two players it selected in the first round of that same draft for the No. 52 overall pick, but Camara has unquestionably proven to be the better player through the first three years of their careers.

Final Thoughts

Adding a strong defensive player to the bench, or possibly even someone capable of competing for a starting spot, is going to come at a hefty price. Indiana has the assets necessary to acquire players like these if it chooses to, but whether that is the best use of those assets is another question entirely because the Pacers still have multiple holes to fill.

If Indiana were able to land one of these three players, it would unquestionably improve the overall talent on the roster and significantly strengthen the franchise’s win-now window.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.