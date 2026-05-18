10 Win-Now Trade Targets for the Indiana Pacers

After the Indiana Pacers’ season concluded, Rick Carlisle told reporters that if the Pacers did not keep their pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, there would be a contingency plan in place to improve the roster.

Kevin Pritchard and Chad Buchanan both spoke with the media after Indiana lost its pick and emphasized that the organization is trying to build a team capable of winning a championship. They also reiterated that acquiring Ivica Zubac at the NBA Trade Deadline was the most important deal they needed to complete.

During those negotiations, rumors surfaced that the Pacers were unwilling to break up their core seven to complete the Zubac deal, but were willing to part with players outside of that group, along with draft capital.

Once the Clippers agreed to the trade, Zubac became the seventh and final piece of Indiana’s main core alongside Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, and T.J. McConnell.

May 12, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrate a made basket during game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With the loss of Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson, the Pacers’ roster is currently in dire need of guard and wing scoring off the bench, as well as an athletic big man to provide more versatility in the frontcourt.

Indiana could also use another 3-and-D wing to strengthen its defensive depth, especially with Johnny Furphy sidelined indefinitely while recovering from a torn ACL.

Before revealing today’s list, I’m operating under the assumption that the Pacers are unwilling to move any of their top seven players to add another veteran. Every player listed below is someone Indiana could realistically acquire without giving up anyone from its core group.

Without further ado, here are the win-now trade targets:

1. Max Strus | Guard-Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Strus missed 67 games this season due to a left foot Jones fracture that required surgery. He appeared in just 12 games for Cleveland but remained productive when healthy. In 24 minutes per game, he shot 44.3% from the field, 40.2% from three-point range, and averaged 11.2 points.

Defensively, Strus plays with a high motor and thrives more within a team scheme than as an individual lockdown defender. He spent portions of last season hounding Tyrese Haliburton full court and made several impactful plays throughout the series.

Strus is on an expiring contract, recently turned 30 years old, and has appeared in 78 playoff games, including a trip to the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat in 2023.

2. Malik Monk | Guard | Sacramento Kings

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old scoring guard could be ready for a fresh start after spending the last four years in Sacramento. The Kings appear to be entering some sort of retool or rebuild, and with Monk on an expiring contract, now could be the right time for Sacramento to move him.

Last season, Monk shot 39.5% from three-point range, averaged 3.0 assists, and scored 12.0 points per game. He is a combo guard who can explode offensively off the bench, but he’s more than just a scorer. Monk is also a secondary creator capable of facilitating for others.

Defensively, Monk uses his 6-foot-7 wingspan and athleticism to compensate for his lack of size at 6-foot-2. Over the years, he has developed into an average defender. He has only appeared in one playoff series — Sacramento’s seven-game matchup against the Golden State Warriors — but averaged 19 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 29.3 minutes per game.

3. Keldon Johnson | Forward | San Antonio Spurs

May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) reacts during the first half of game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year would be difficult to pry away from San Antonio, but he is on an expiring contract for a franchise that will eventually need to pay massive extensions to players like Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper.

Johnson is 6-foot-6 and averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 51.9% from the field, 36.3% from three, and 79.4% from the free-throw line.

His defense is average overall, but what makes him valuable is his offensive versatility. He can get downhill and punish defenses, knock down catch-and-shoot opportunities, and score efficiently.

4. Santi Aldama | Forward-Center | Memphis Grizzlies

Dec 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Santi Aldama (7) drives into Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

The 7-footer from Spain is a respectable floor spacer, shooting 35% from three-point range while averaging 6.7 rebounds per game.

While the Grizzlies appear to be retooling, Aldama could still be part of their future core. But Memphis could also choose to move him for the right price. He has two years remaining on his contract worth around $17 million annually.

Offensively, Aldama provides floor spacing, smart cutting, and comfort handling the ball. Defensively, he lacks interior toughness and struggles against quicker wings because of limited lateral mobility, but overall he grades out as an average defender. If Indiana traded for Aldama, it would primarily be for his offensive versatility rather than his defense.

5. Daniel Gafford | Center | Dallas Mavericks

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) tries to keep his balance as he runs out of bounds during the second half against the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Pacers were linked to Gafford during their search for a starting center, but if they wanted to add a high-level backup behind Zubac, Gafford would fit perfectly.

Gafford is beginning a new three-year contract worth around $17 million annually. Defensively, he is an elite rim protector and shot blocker. He is also a tremendous athlete and efficient rebounder. Offensively, he pressures defenses as a rim-runner and lob threat.

After averaging nearly 10 points and seven rebounds in just 21.7 minutes per game last season, Gafford has proven he can be an average starting center. But on a win-now team like Indiana, he would be an elite second big.

6. Derrick Jones Jr. | Forward | Los Angeles Clippers

Mar 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) gets the rebound against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) and center Naz Reid (11) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A proven contributor on Finals teams with Miami and Dallas, Jones Jr. brings playoff experience and defensive versatility. He averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and nearly one steal and one block per game last season.

With uncertainty surrounding the Clippers’ future, Jones Jr. could become available and would immediately strengthen Indiana’s wing defense. The Pacers would likely use him as a bench player while mixing and matching his minutes alongside Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam.

7. Miles McBride | Guard | New York Knicks

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) drives on Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

McBride is a fearless competitor who shot 41.3% from three this season and 37.4% for his career. Despite standing just 6-foot-2, his defensive intensity, speed, and toughness have consistently made him a nuisance — especially against Indiana.

His fit in the Pacers’ system would be seamless and would allow Indiana to play multiple lineup combinations. The Knicks would likely prefer to keep him because of his affordable expiring contract worth just under $4 million, but given New York’s lack of future assets, he could potentially be obtainable for the right package.

8. Luguentz Dort | Guard-Forward | Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder guard Lu Dort led the league in drawing offensive fouls last season, with 57 fouls drawn. Thunder | CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rumors have circulated for some time that Oklahoma City could eventually move Dort because of the financial pressure that comes with paying so many top players.

While Dort has developed a reputation as an overly physical player, he remains an elite defender and a capable three-point shooter. He started all but nine games for the Thunder, so it would take a significant offer to acquire him. But adding an All-NBA caliber defender is exactly the type of move this Pacers team could use.

This season, Dort’s efficiency dipped across the board. But as an expiring contract, Oklahoma City turning him into future assets makes sense, and Dort having extra motivation during a contract year also makes sense. He may not be popular in Indiana because of his physical style, but that perception would probably change quickly if he were wearing blue and gold instead of the opposing jersey.

9. Saddiq Bey | Guard-Forward | New Orleans Pelicans

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Saddiq Bey (left) handles the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Daeqwon Plowden (right) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brad Knight from the Pacers Post-Up suggested Bey on a recent episode of my podcast, Setting The Pace, and the idea has stuck with me ever since.

Bey is 6-foot-8 and weighs 215 pounds. He shot 36.7% from three and 45.1% from the field while averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. At 27 years old, he has spent the majority of the last two seasons as a starter.

If Indiana traded for Bey, the Pacers would be adding a high-volume, three-level scoring wing with a strong physical frame — essentially a bigger version of Bennedict Mathurin. The Pelicans may be reluctant to move him, but Indiana has enough assets to make a serious offer if it views him as the missing scoring punch off the bench.

10. Toumani Camara | Forward | Portland Trail Blazers

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-7 forward has grown into one of the league’s best defenders since arriving in Portland alongside Deandre Ayton. The 52nd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has carved out a major role and recently signed a four-year, $82 million extension.

The Trail Blazers may view Camara as untouchable, but if you’re Indiana, you at least have to make the phone call. Camara averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 33.3 minutes per game last season.

He shot 44% from the field and 37% from three while starting all 82 games. During the playoffs, however, his shooting numbers dropped dramatically to 28.9% from the field and 25.9% from beyond the arc. Part of that was the matchup, and part of it was Portland’s overall lack of postseason experience outside of Jrue Holiday.

With Damian Lillard returning, Portland will try to build off its strong season. But if Indiana could somehow pry Camara away, he would be an outstanding defensive addition to the Pacers’ core with room to grow offensively in a more dynamic system.

Final Thoughts

The Pacers can be aggressive and pursue several different paths with the players listed above, but ultimately it comes down to cost and how much Indiana is willing to spend. The franchise has not paid the luxury tax since 2005, but the organization has made it abundantly clear that it wants to compete for a championship with this core group. Adding one of these 10 players would unquestionably strengthen the roster from where it currently stands.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.