Over the weekend, two-time All-Star guard for the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton, along with his wife Jade Jones, had a special guest perform at his wedding celebration. The guest performer was 50 Cent, and he performed his hit record “I Get Money” with the couple on stage. Also, during the performance, Haliburton could be seen emphasizing the lyrics ‘I Run New York’ from the song.

50 Cent performing at Tyrese Haliburton’s wedding pic.twitter.com/zrvVgR8jIR — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 2, 2026

During the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers were the last team to eliminate the current NBA Champions New York Knicks, so Haliburton is clearly trolling the Knicks and the city of New York.

The most memorable image from that 2025 playoff series is Haliburton emulating Hall of Famer and Pacers legend Reggie Miller with the choke sign after the Knicks blew a late quarter lead. The Pacers would go on to win the series in six games on their way to NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton Attended A 50 Cent Concert Earlier This Year

This is all part of Haliburton being a prominent face in public popular culture.

In April of 2026, after WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Tyrese Haliburton, along with Pat McAfee wearing a neck brace and a referee shirt, pulled up to watch 50 Cent perform at LIV Night Club. McAfee and Haliburton stood next to each other and sang 50 Cent's hit record ‘Many Men' with a drink in hand.

McAfee was a part of a WrestleMania 42 storyline that featured him as Randy Orton’s sidekick against the WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. The former Indianapolis Colts punter took on the referee role in the match after Randy Orton hit the original official with the RKO’d.

Unfortunately, for McAfee, they don’t call Randy Orton, ‘The Viper’ for a reason as he would be also hit with the three most dangerous letters in WWE. However, the match would end with Cody Rhodes retaining his WWE Undisputed Champion against Randy Orton.

Back to 50 Cent, the hip hop icon and television genius does have an alcohol partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

“This partnership with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Sire Spirits gives us the opportunity to deliver new world-class experiences not only to our premium guests, but to all visitors to Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Indianapolis community, at large,” said Pacers Sports & Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Rick Fuson. “We look forward to working alongside Curtis and The G-Unity Foundation to improve the lives of our city’s young people while bringing Pacers fans Sire Spirit’s award-winning premium products.”

50 Cent added, “What impressed me most about the Pacers organization was its firm commitment to the community which will allow me to extend my charitable efforts into Indianapolis. I am also excited to have my brands featured at one of the countries newest premiere entertainment venues. I’m excited to be a part of the new development that Gainbridge Fieldhouse will bring to the city of Indianapolis. I look forward to meeting and spending time with the fans.”

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is also a 50 Cent fan; the championship coach went viral during the 2025 NBA Finals when he walked out to 50 Cent’s track "Many Men." Carlisle also asked 50 Cent to deliver a pregame speech to his team in the past.