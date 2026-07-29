The most overlooked player on the Pacers

For the Indiana Pacers, the headlines will belong to Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and new center Ivica Zubac. Overall health and production from their big three will carry the most weight for the upcoming season.

And yet, it's the supporting cast and overall depth of the team that can propel the Pacers to where they want to go. As Rick Carlisle has said many times, it's the "ecosystem" and the "sum of the parts" that makes this team so dangerous. One player in particular that continues to get overlooked: Aaron Nesmith.

"Aaron Nesmith is a player that every team in the NBA wants." That's what Tyrese Haliburton had to say about his teammate back in '24. "You want a guy like Aaron, who will do whatever he's asked, puts his head down and works. That's what we love about him."



Since that time, the love for Nesmith has only grown. Who could forget his "flame-thrower" moments at the Garden? You don't get the Haliburton bounce without first getting the Nesmith heroics.

Nesmith has been overlooked throughout most of his career, and even his strong play in Indiana hasn't completely changed that narrative just yet. After playing just 11 minutes per game in Boston, Nesmith appeared to be a "throw-in" from the Malcolm Brogdon deal.

At first glance, the goal of the Brogdon trade was to give the keys to Haliburton. It also gave the Pacers an underrated core player, which became another feather in the cap for this front office.



Nesmith has blossomed in Indiana, playing a big role for an Eastern Conference Champion, and back-to-back deep playoff runs overall. In the 2024-2025 season, Nesmith put together the elite 50/40/90 shooting line that only a handful of players have ever accomplished in the game.

He unfortunately didn't qualify for the minimum thresholds to be included in that historic club, but that gives you a glimpse of just how good he was that season. As a Pacer, he has shot over 40% from behind the arc, while also bringing an edge on the defensive end the team so desperately needs.

In those playoff runs, Andrew Nembhard would often be tasked with the biggest responsibility on the defensive end. Against the Knicks, however, Nesmith was often the guy in charge of containing Jalen Brunson. Nesmith's bigger frame helped to slow down the Knicks star just enough to help Indiana advance in each of those series.

Every good team needs a good "3 and D" guy, but Nesmith offers even more than that. You can take your pick of multiple "Nesmith posters" from over the years to enjoy.

AARON NESMITH PUT CHET HOLMGREN ON A POSTER. 🤯🔥



pic.twitter.com/HoIr4YTGdW — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 24, 2026

Not only that, Aaron Nesmith brings some toughness and confidence to the group which only adds to their "overlook us at your own risk" mentality.

Recently, Nesmith made some waves online by telling a fan, "You'll see me in the Finals" when talking about the upcoming season.

Aaron Nesmith was asked where he thinks the Pacers will finish in the Eastern Conference this year.



His response:



“I’ll see you in the Finals” pic.twitter.com/hmO4UjoW0y — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) July 13, 2026

When you think about it, Aaron Nesmith is one of those players that simply fits the description of a Pacer in so many ways. This off-season, lots of Eastern Conference teams are making the headlines with their splashy new additions.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will have a lot to say about who makes it out of the East this year. With one of the best starting lineups in the game, and the potential for lots of depth, you can't sleep on this group who has been there and done that.

Like so many others, Aaron Nesmith is an even better player when Tyrese Haliburton is on the court. Get ready for some more flame-throwing 3's, poster dunks, solid defense, and overlooked production from the Pacers wing once again.