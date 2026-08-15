What Team Will Provide the Biggest Matchup Problem for the Pacers?

There is no doubt about it. The Eastern Conference has signficantly gotten better after the offseason and the Pacers will have more competition than they've had in the Tyrese Haiburton Era.

That poses a question that is worth discussing: What team is the biggest matchup problem for the Pacers?

The New York Knicks are the reigining NBA Champions, but the Pacers have dominated them in the 21st century. Indiana hasn't lost a playoff series against New York since 1999, and a phantom foul to give Larry Johnson a 4-point play was the only reason the Pacers didn't win that series too.

Nevertheless, New York is a great rival and arguably the best team in the East, but it doesn't mean they're the biggest matchup problem. They will present challenges for the Pacers, but I'm not sure they're Indiana's biggest matchup problem.

Then you look at the new additions in the East. Giannis left Milwaukee for Miami, LeBron left the Lakers for the 76ers, Jaylen Brown was traded from the Celtics to the 76ers for Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard will at some point join the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram.

Detroit was the No. 1 seed last season, but their offseason moves and playoff struggles keep them from this list. Boston is in a similar boat, but feels just a bit more intimidating with Jayson Tatum returning at full strength, and the addition of Mitchell Robinson from New York gives them much needed improvement at the 5.

Cleveland is still sifting through offseason decisions, but their roster is mostly intact. Atlanta made some strong additions but their top talent lacks what the other teams bring. And then Orlando is banking on a new coach and system to unlock the talent on their roster.

Here is a look at who gives Indiana the biggest problems in the East from some of our team at On SI:

Alex Golden

Feb 6, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) drives past Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

You can make a case for several of these teams being a matchup problem, but the one thing that has given Indiana challenges in the past is size. From an overall talent perspective, the team I think gives Indiana the most challenges is not viewed as a title contender in the East.

They're long, can switch 1-5 at multiple positions, have two wings that wreak havoc on both ends of the floor, and a second-year forward who can change the game in multiple ways. If you haven't figured out who I am talking about yet, it's the Toronto Raptors.

Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes have been problems for the Pacers since they came into the league and that won't be changing. Their physicality, size, and scoring abilities make them so difficult to prepare for. RJ Barrett lights up when he plays the Pacers too, as he averages 22.8 points per game against Indiana in his career.

If you throw in Collin Murray-Boyles unique skill set and how the Raptors can deploy him at the five spot, that makes them even more intimidating. They took Cleveland to seven games last year in a Round 1 loss, but turned Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick (who wasn't in the rotation) into Kawhi Leonard. They're easily going to be better and Indiana will have their hands full.

If there is one first-round matchup I don't want the Pacers to have in the 2027 playoffs, it's against Toronto. I think the Pacers can and should win a seven-game series against them, but it's going to be a battle.

Tony Meija

Jan 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball while Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Pacers figure to struggle most with teams who can put pressure on Tyrese Haliburton on both ends of the floor.

Although Indiana won three of four in '24-'25, Detroit broke out the brooms with Hali absent last season and will look to continue that success with Cade Cunningham making him work on one end and standout defender Ausar Thompson looking to disrupt the floor general's timing and keep him from employing Indy's desired tempo.

The Pacers and Pistons have long been obstacles for one another, so hopefully we're entering a new stage of the rivalry led by arguably the top two guards in the East.

Austin Dobbins

Dec 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a world where the Philadelphia 76ers remain healthy, they are a matchup nightmare for every team across the NBA, especially the Pacers.

Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid is simply too much to handle. Their likely ability to dominate the paint while having multiple perimeter threats make them a challenge, even for a team with Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton and Ivica Zubac.

Position by position, the edge is likely given to the 76ers, and their ability to slow the game down, with multiple options, while controlling the glass, is the perfect combatant for a Pacers team that loves to play fast.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.