Why Tyrese Haliburton Should Be One of the Faces of the NBA

Every NBA franchise dreams of finding that one player who embodies everything you could want in the face of an organization. The talent, charisma, personality, leadership and genuine love for the game. For the Indiana Pacers, that dream is a reality with Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton doesn't fit the mold of your prototypical NBA superstar. He isn't the most physically imposing player on the floor, doesn't have a chiseled frame and certainly doesn't look like the traditional face of a league filled with larger-than-life athletes.

But that's part of what makes him so special.

Alex Golden

Oct 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haliburton's infectious personality, passion for basketball and ability to rise to the occasion when the lights shine brightest have made him one of the NBA's most captivating stars. Whether he's delivering in the biggest moments, celebrating his teammates' success or simply showing how much fun he's having on the court, Haliburton has a way of making people gravitate toward him.

And perhaps that's what makes him so valuable beyond the box score.

Every franchise is searching for a superstar who can lead its tean, connect its community and inspire the next generation of fans.

The Pacers didn't just find their franchise player. They found someone who represents everything that's great about basketball.

The NBA should throw out their larget-market bias and elevate Haliburton as one of the main faces of their league.

He deserves it, and the league would be better because of it.

Eric Santos

Oct 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) warms up before a game against New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everybody likes an underdog story, and Tyrese Haliburton has fit into that narrative throughout his career. From his humble beginnings with the Sacramento Kings to blossoming into an All-Star-caliber talent for a struggling Indiana Pacers franchise, Haliburton has continued to defy expectations.

He earned a spot at the tail end of Team USA’s rotation during the 2024 Olympics, went on to lead Indiana to an NBA Finals appearance the following year, and shook off the overrated label from critics with a second consecutive All-NBA selection.



Off the court, Haliburton’s likable personality and growing mainstream reach show that he can be a face in the league. He is noncontroversial and has put in the hard work to prove himself as a franchise star.

While he may still sit a tier below the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant in terms of superstardom, the 26-year-old has an opportunity to elevate his standing among the NBA’s elite by reigniting Indiana’s title hopes with his elite playmaking and clutch moments.

Tyrese Haliburton broke down during his postgame interview with Jeremiah Johnson 🥹



So good to have you back, 0 💙 pic.twitter.com/w0py2seq2C — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 22, 2026

Ethan Skolnick

Oct 13, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a lot to like about Hailburton's story, his resilience most of all, but also his style of play, which is unselfish at its core and not based on overwhelming athleticism. He's accessible to young fans in that way (they could be him someday), and he's also been accessible to them on social media and through traditional media, in which he hasn't been afraid to engage and show his personality.

There's also a history of clutch success, which is what resonates most with the hardcore hoops fan. And if the Pacers make another playoff push, there will be more opportunities.

So what's holding him back? Market plays a part; if he were in New York or Los Angeles, this would likely look a lot different. And it hurt that he couldn't build on his NBA Finals push with a follow-up season. But maybe now, it happens. Certainly, this season is off to a good start.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.