Pelicans Forward Herb Jones Selected To All-NBA Defensive First Team
New Orleans, LA - Hard work has finally paid off for New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones, who was selected to his first All-NBA Defensive team on Tuesday. Jones is regarded by many as a top-notch defender but never received a selection to the all-defensive team since joining the NBA in 2021. He was selected to the NBA First Team, making him just the third player in franchise history to garner first-team honors. The other two were Anthony Davis and Chris Paul.
Herb tied for the team for steals this season, averaging 1.4 steals per game, and was one of seven players in the NBA to average at least 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.
Jones receives praise from teammates and contemporaries alike for his tenacity on defense. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic commented on Jones' unique ability as a defender in an earlier matchup this season. “He’s just a great defender,” Doncic said. “You could see his impact today when he wasn’t there for the first game. I really admire that guy.” That's high praise from arguably one of the best scorers in the league today.
His mild demeanor hides the competitive fire that burns inside of him, especially on the defensive end. His teammates and coaches have vouched most of the year for Jones to finally be recognized nationally for his talents. “If Herb is not first-team All-NBA defense, I don’t know what else someone can do to qualify for that." Pelicans forward Zion Williamson told reporters in February. "His energy, effort, how he competes and just the joy he plays the game with is very infectious.”
CJ McCollum took things a step forward and simply said, "If Herb (Jones) doesn’t make first-team defense, somebody needs to get fired.” Thankfully, McCollum doesn't need to worry about that, as Jones finally gets his just due with the selection.