Blockbuster Trade Sends New Orleans Pelicans Forward to Memphis Grizzlies
As the New Orleans Pelicans get prepared for training camp and the preseason, there is still plenty of speculation about what will happen to Brandon Ingram.
This offseason, there were a ton of rumors about the Pelicans potentially either trading or signing Ingram. However, with October nearly here, New Orleans has done neither, and they seem content heading into the season with that being the case.
Considering the Pelicans traded for Dejounte Murray this offseason, the franchise appears like they are looking to win now. However, since they haven’t signed Ingram, they might be thinking about Murray being the true second option to Zion Williamson.
With trading their talented forward definitely being a possibility this year, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently proposed a blockbuster trade that would send him to the Memphis Grizzlies.
“Memphis Grizzlies acquire Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans for Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick”
A potential deal that would send the All-Star to the Grizzlies would be very interesting. Last year, Memphis had a tough season as most of their team missed a ton of time with injuries. However, this was a team that was on the rise in the Western Conference.
The core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is a very good one and adding Ingram into that mix would result in the Grizzlies being a threat in the Western Conference.
One of the big knocks on the All-Star in New Orleans is that he and Williamson don’t fit well with each other. If the proposed blockbuster deal happens, the Grizzlies would not have those types of floor spacing issues, as Jackson Jr. can stretch the floor from the center position, and Bane is an excellent shooter.
For the Pelicans, this would be an interesting deal based on the return of a player who they might not have any intention of signing long-term. Marcus Smart would help them on the defensive end of the court as one of the best defensive guards in the league.
Clarke is a solid forward who would provide some more depth for the franchise in the front court, and the two draft picks would be good long-term.
While it’s hard to know exactly what the franchise thoughts are about signing Ingram long-term, if they do decide to trade him, they would get a solid return. If he does become available, the Grizzlies would be a strong fit.