BREAKING: Herb Jones Receives First NBA All-Defensive Team Nod, Well-Deserved Honor For the Pelicans' Defensive Ace
NEW ORLEANS — "Not On Herb" is a well-known catch phrase for Pelicans fans since Herb Jones' rookie season. It's been a testament to his relentless defensive efforts that the Pelicans Nation appreciates about Jones. Today, it resonates throughout the NBA as the New Orleans Pelicans forward, after a season of hard work and dedication, has finally been honored with a spot on the prestigious 2023-24 KIA NBA All-Defensive First Team.
Herb Jones' selection to the First Team reflects the high regard the panel of 99 sportswriters and broadcasters had for his defensive effort this season. They voted him onto the NBA All-Defensive First Team with Rudy Gobert (Minnesota), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles), and Bam Adebayo (Miami).
Five players were selected by the expert panel for the Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team and five for the Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team at any position. Players received two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote.
The 2023-24 NBA All-Defensive Second Team players were Alex Caruso (Chicago), Jalen Suggs (Orlando), Derrick White (Boston), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota), and Jrue Holiday(Boston).
Jones' performance in the regular season was nothing short of exceptional. He was one of only four NBA players to record at least 100 steals and 60 blocks. His 1.4 steals per game, a feat that tied for seventh among all qualified NBA players, and his 105 total steals, ranking 11th in the NBA, are a testament to his defensive prowess.
During the season, Jones ranked fifth among non-centers in the NBA with 167 STOCKS (steals + blocks). Jones also ranked fourth in the NBA in contested (257) and blocked (15) three-pointers.
Jones is the fourth player in New Orleans franchise history to earn All-Defensive Team honors, joining a prestigious list that includes Chris Paul (Second Team 2007-08; First Team 2008-09), Jrue Holiday (First Team 2017-18; Second Team 2018-19), and Anthony Davis (Second Team 2014-15; Second Team 2016-17; First Team 2017-18). This achievement underscores the impact Jones has made on the team's defense and his place in the franchise's history.