Dejounte Murray Trade Grade For The New Orleans Pelicans
Dejounte Murray, with his impressive scoring ability, could be a game-changer for the New Orleans Pelicans. His potential addition to the team, alongside CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Ives Missi, and Zion Williamson, promises an exciting dynamic on the court.
The Murray-McCollum backcourt is a strategic move, allowing CJ to return to his shooting guard position. Murray's career-best 22.5 points per game last season in Atlanta could make him the aggressive playmaker New Orleans has been seeking, complementing McCollum's style.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS TRADE GRADE FOR MURRAY: A
GM BRYSON GRAHAM: A+ (Good Draft, Solid First Trade)
New general manager Bryson Graham continues to make bold moves after having a well-executed game plan, drafting center Yves Missi (1st round) and guard Antonio Reeves (2nd round). Trading for Murray is another early "feather in the hat" for the Pelicans front office.
Yves Missi's athleticism and defensive prowess will replace Larry Nance Jr.'s passion and grit; however, if you watch him play at Baylor, he also exhibits those traits.
Though Daniels was a good player off the bench, he could have been more fluid and aggressive at the point guard position. During last year's summer league action, we noticed flashes of his ability when attacking the basket. Still, it needed to be more consistent.
Murray's high-scoring ability, with a 46% field goal and 36.3% three-point shooting, equips him to handle the loss of another scorer in the lineup. His motor, athletic ability, and talent make him a valuable addition to the Pelicans. At times, the absence of Brandon Ingram led to scoring lapses for New Orleans that were insurmountable in games. Murray's scoring prowess could be the solution to this issue.
Willie Green's puzzle involves his new point guard trusting him enough to run the offense through Zion. For the Pelicans to win, Williamson must have most of the touches against their Western Conference opponents. The window is small, and for some players, it may close sooner.
The future picks - a 2025 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick - are inconsequential. New Orleans, on paper, is a more serious contender than previous seasons.
Will it be enough for Willie Green's team to finally win the NBA Western Conference and make trip to the NBA Finals?
We shall see.