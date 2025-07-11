Ex-Pelicans, 76ers Player Signs New Deal With Unexpected Team
The basketball world is full of players who flame out of the NBA and then make their way overseas to continue their professional basketball journey, even former top-three picks.
In 2015, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jahlil Okafor third overall, and the 6-foot-10 center had a promising rookie campaign. In the 2015-16 season, Okafor averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game on his way to a top-five NBA Rookie of the Year finish and All-Rookie Team, but his career slowly slipped from there.
After two years and 105 games in Philadelphia, Okafor was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, before also making stops with the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. Okafor spent two seasons with the Pelicans, averaging 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in just 15.8 minutes on 59.7% shooting from the field, but after a short 2020-21 stint with the Pistons, he made his way overseas.
Okafor spent two seasons in China with the Zhejiang Lions and one in Spain with Zaragoza, before ultimately finding his way back to the NBA with the Indiana Pacers last season. However, the 29-year-old big man is heading back to the international route after spending practically the entire year in the G League.
Okafor is now signing a new deal in Japan with Levanga Hokkaido for the 2025-26 season, giving himself a new opportunity overseas to make a difference.
Via @levangakousiki (translated to English): "#22 Jahlil Okafor New Signing Announcement
We are pleased to announce that Levanga Hokkaido has signed a player contract with Jahlil Okafor for the 2025-26 season.
For the new season, we kindly ask for your full “green” support for Okafor."
After flaming out of the NBA, Okafor is carving his own path overseas, signing an unexpected deal in Japan.