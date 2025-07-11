Ex-Pelicans, 76ers Player Signs New Deal With Unexpected Team

Jahlil Okafor was arguably the most DOMINANT low post scorer in the G League! 💪



The former No. 3 overall pick averaged 17.9 PPG and 9.4 RPG on 67% FG for the @noblesvilleboom. Okafor dropped a career-high 38 PTS (18/21 FG) vs. the Knicks and earned an #NBACallUp to the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/u6syqAjllm