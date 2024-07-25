Former New Orleans Pelicans Star Lands on Top 25 of 21st Century List
Throughout their franchise’s history, the New Orleans Pelicans have had some very good players suit up for them. One of those players was Anthony Davis.
Coming off his freshman season at Kentucky, which culminated in a championship, Davis was selected first overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. It didn’t take long for him to make his presence felt at the next level.
12 years later, the star big man is being recognized for what he has accomplished in his career. Recently, ESPN put together a list highlighting the top 25 of the 21st century. Coming in at No. 19 is the former Pelicans star.
“Once known for his unibrow more than for his unicorn skill set, Davis blossomed from a defensive lynchpin in his early days in New Orleans to one of the most polished two-way threats in the league after five seasons spent in L.A.
So far, nothing he's done has topped his first season with the Lakers when he teamed with James to deliver the purple and gold their first title in 10 years under the most trying of circumstances as the franchise was reeling from Bryant's death and the league was put on hiatus because of a global pandemic.
His signature shot from L.A.'s bubble run -- a buzzer-beating, game-winning 3 to go up 2-0 in the Western Conference finals -- has cemented him in Laker lore. The fact that he yelled, "Kobe!" right after making it while wearing the Lakers' special "Black Mamba" uniform in the game only made it more epic,” wrote Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
One of the most gifted players in the league, Davis can dominate on both ends of the floor. After his rookie season, when he averaged 13.5 points per game, he has averaged at least 20.8 points per game every season since.
For how talented he is offensively, defensively is where Davis really makes his mark. Given his blend of size and athleticism, he is as comfortable switching on the perimeter as he is anchoring the defense as a rim protector.
For his career, he has averaged 10.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. He has led the NBA in blocks three times in his career and has been selected for the All-Defensive Team on five occasions.
A nine-time All-Star, Davis represented New Orleans for the Western Conference in six consecutive seasons after his rookie campaign. After that, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he has continued playing at a high level.
As McMenamin noted, the highlight of Davis’s career to this point is the NBA Championship won during the 2020 Orlando Bubble. A member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team as well, Davis has earned his spot among the top 25 players of the 21st century.