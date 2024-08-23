How Can Recent New Orleans Pelicans Signee Help Them This Year?
The New Orleans Pelicans filled their final roster spot after signing former Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green to a one-year deal. Green's contract is guaranteed at the league minimum, putting the number around $2.4 million. New Orleans is now at the maximum 15-man roster heading into the regular season.
Green has been a journeyman in the league since going undrafted in 2015. The 6-foot-5 forward started playing overseas before the Boston Celtics invited him to join their Summer League team in 2019. That summer, he signed a two-year contract with the Celtics and appeared in 72 regular season games.
Boston traded him to the Chicago Bulls in 2021, and in his first full season with the Bulls, he received a ton of playing team. Green appeared in 65 games that season, starting 45, and instantly became a fan favorite for his high-flying dunks and hustle. This past season, he started in the G League before the Bulls signed him late in the year. During the final stretch of the season, Green averaged a career-high 12.2 points on 60% shooting from the field.
Many find it curious the Pelicans pursued another backcourt player instead of trying to improve their center position. Green's signing helps potentially fill a hole left by the departure of Naji Marshall, who signed as a free agent with the Dallas Mavericks this summer. Marshall was one of the emotional leaders on this team, and what he may have lacked in talent, he made up for in determination and grit. Green fits a similar mode in his style of play.
Aaron Kellerstrass, who covers the Bulls on Fansided, spoke on what type of player the Pelicans will get and why he was such a fan favorite in Chicago.
"Energy and defense off the bench. He's very active defensively and in transition and can knock down the occasional 3-point shot."
Kellerstrass continued, "Green was immediately liked in Chicago for all of the reasons I listed above. He's a blue-collar guy who will dive on the floor and go for big steals, so he'll fit right in with the culture in New Orleans."
Culture is something the Pelicans prioritize when bringing a player to New Orleans. From the trade that brought CJ McCollum and Larry Nance, Jr. here to keeping undrafted guys like Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall, this team sees fit culturally with the same importance as finish on the court.
Green's tenacity on defense fits in well with Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray, who both have made an All-NBA Defensive Team selection in their career. Green averaged 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per 36 minutes in the last couple of seasons. The roster is full at his position with Jones, Murray, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, and Jordan Hawkins all vouching for playing time.
Green understands his role in this league and looks to be ready if and when his number is called upon in New Orleans. You can count on his defense, energy, and activity to benefit the team whenever he's on the court.