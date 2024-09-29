Karl-Anthony Towns Would Have Been Perfect Fit for New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans might have just recently seen a player who would have been an excellent trade target for them traded.
The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwovles have completed a blockbuster trade as training camp and the preseason get closer, as Karl-Anthony Towns will be heading to the Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
This looks like a great trade for New York on paper, as they get a very talented big man who can space the floor at an elite level. The Knicks clearly feel like the time is now to make a move in the Eastern Conference, as this roster looks like one of the best in the league and in the history of New York franchise.
For the Pelicans, they have been the topic of a lot of trade rumors this offseason, as Brandon Ingram’s name has been floated around quite a bit. Due to the Pelicans having a bit of a log jam on the wing, and Ingram set to receive a new contract soon, there is a possibility of trading him before the end of the season.
Since Towns was obviously available, he would have been an excellent fit with New Orleans.
The center position appears to be a weakness on paper for the Pelicans, and they have been trying to build a team with floor spacers around Zion Williamson. The All-Star center checks both of those boxes.
For the last five seasons, the big man has averaged at least 2.0 made three-pointers per game, as he is one of the best shooting centers in the league. In addition to shooting the ball well, Towns is also a good rebounder, as he has a career average of 10.8 rebounds per game.
Considering the package that the Knicks sent to acquire him, the Pelicans certainly had the potential to meet that value in a deal that could have included Ingram as the centerpiece.
With Towns being moved, it will be interesting to see if other big moves are to follow around the league. This is a somewhat uncommon time of the year to see massive trades like this blockbuster, but this deal changes the landscape of the league.
For New Orleans, the situation surrounding Ingram is going to be a storyline until something is resolved in either a trade or a contract extension. With a lot of talent on the team, hopefully the situation doesn’t become a distraction.