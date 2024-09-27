NBA Analyst Believes New Orleans Pelicans Will Trade Brandon Ingram
With training camp and the preseason starting up for the New Orleans Pelicans, there is a lot of excitement and anticipation about what the season will bring.
It is going to be an interesting year for the Pelicans, as after a busy offseason, the franchise feels like it could go in a few different directions. The big cloud that is hanging over the team is trying to figure out what to do with Brandon Ingram.
Ingram is an All-Star caliber player, but it looks like the franchise isn’t all that interested in signing him to a big deal. This offseason, New Orleans traded for Dejounte Murray, which could be viewed as a move that is to help the team win now, or could be a sign that the team is trying to get players who will fit with Zion Williamson.
Williamson and Ingram might not fit like the franchise would have hoped, and that could result in the team considering moving Ingram. Recently, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report spoke about one hot take for every team. For the Pelicans, he predicted that they would trade their talented forward before the deadline.
“It may not be that hot a take to say Brandon Ingram is available in trade. The forward is in the final year of his deal, but the New Orleans Pelicans are more likely to invest in Trey Murphy III (extension-eligible). But it's a little hotter to predict they actually execute a deal before the deadline, perhaps with a team like the Charlotte Hornets or Utah Jazz—teams that otherwise might struggle to attract free agents. Ingram can sign an extension if traded or wait until the summer to re-sign, but look for the Pelicans to relocate the All-Star forward.”
If New Orleans has no intentions of signing Ingram long-term, moving him certainly makes a lot of sense. The Pelicans seem focused on building around Williamson and surrounding him with players that will bring out the best in him.
Moving Ingram could help New Orleans bring back a center, which is a desperate need for the team heading into the season, and it could be an addition by subtraction if it gets Trey Murphy III more minutes.
Sending the talented forward to a team that would be willing to give him a big extension might work well for both Ingram and the Pelicans. As the season gets closer to starting, it will be interesting to see what the plan for the veteran will be.