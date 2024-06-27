New Orleans Adds Immediate Defensive Dominance And Athleticism With The Zion Williamson And Yves Missi Combo
Yves Missi, the promising center from Baylor, is an exciting addition to the New Orleans Pelicans and will complement power forward Zion Williamson in the frontcourt. How will the big men and their playing style help elevate the club in 2024-25?
"You saw teams that are playing late in into the playoffs, especially with Derek Lively, Daniel Gafford, Al Horford," Pelicans GM Bryson Graham told reporters. "Those guys can play up at the point of the screen, stop the ball, and get back. And, that is huge. It's huge for how Willie wants to play as well. This kid is definitely developmental. Hopefully, his learning curve is is is short. He got to Baylor, and everybody thought he was going to redshirt. He actually thought he was going to redshirt. And, that just goes to the point of what Griff said. He picks up things really, really quickly. And so with his intelligence and his just raw natural ability, it's exciting, and we're happy he fell at 21."
Inside Dominance with Yves Missi and Zion Williamson
Offensive Synergy:
- ATHLETICISM — Both players can make and finish plays close to the basket, which could evolve into a dangerous combo.
- PICK-AND-ROLL — Missi must work on his pick-and-roll game to help create space for Zion so he can do damage around the rim.
- OFFENSIVE REBOUNDING — Jonas excelled in this area. Still, New Orleans needed someone who could compete athletically with the young centers and forwards to secure more offensive rebounds for second-chance shots. At Baylor, he posted a 14.4% offensive rebounding rate.
Defensive Power:
- Missi ranked 66th in the NCAA with a 7.1 block rate.
- An aggressive and athletic big man with Zion on the inside will have most squads considering kicking the ball outside of the paint.
Transition Play:
- Fantastic floor-running ability to boost the Pelicans in transition - Missi and Zion flowing downhill will be terrifying for defenders.
- Watch them on fast breaks and alley-oops! Zion and Missi are great finishers. The Smoothie King Center will be rocking!
Rebounding Edge:
- Dominating the boards and having New Orleans dictate the game's pace.
- Controlling the paint....period.
Potential Challenges:
- How will Missi adapt to the NBA?
- Can he and Zion co-exist on the court?
- Which big man can Missi lean on for guidance to understand the professional game?
- How will Willie Green's staff train Missi this summer?
- Will Coach Green trust the rookie in crunch time?
Though raw, Yves Missi's talent and athleticism have the potential to become the inside force to complement Zion Williamson. Could Williamson-Missi quickly transform into a dynamic duo for the New Orleans Pelicans this season?
We shall see.