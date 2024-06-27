Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans Adds Immediate Defensive Dominance And Athleticism With The Zion Williamson And Yves Missi Combo

The Pelicans rookie will be expected to make an immediate impact this season.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Yves Missi poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Yves Missi poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Yves Missi, the promising center from Baylor, is an exciting addition to the New Orleans Pelicans and will complement power forward Zion Williamson in the frontcourt. How will the big men and their playing style help elevate the club in 2024-25?  

"You saw teams that are playing late in into the playoffs, especially with Derek Lively, Daniel Gafford, Al Horford," Pelicans GM Bryson Graham told reporters. "Those guys can play up at the point of the screen, stop the ball, and get back. And, that is huge. It's huge for how Willie wants to play as well. This kid is definitely developmental. Hopefully, his learning curve is is is short. He got to Baylor, and everybody thought he was going to redshirt. He actually thought he was going to redshirt. And, that just goes to the point of what Griff said. He picks up things really, really quickly. And so with his intelligence and his just raw natural ability, it's exciting, and we're happy he fell at 21."

Inside Dominance with Yves Missi and Zion Williamson

Offensive Synergy:

  • ATHLETICISM — Both players can make and finish plays close to the basket, which could evolve into a dangerous combo.
  • PICK-AND-ROLL — Missi must work on his pick-and-roll game to help create space for Zion so he can do damage around the rim.
  • OFFENSIVE REBOUNDING — Jonas excelled in this area. Still, New Orleans needed someone who could compete athletically with the young centers and forwards to secure more offensive rebounds for second-chance shots. At Baylor, he posted a 14.4% offensive rebounding rate.
Yves Missi
Mar 15, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears center Yves Missi (21) rebounds the ball during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports / William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Power:

  • Missi ranked 66th in the NCAA with a 7.1 block rate.
  • An aggressive and athletic big man with Zion on the inside will have most squads considering kicking the ball outside of the paint.  

Transition Play:

  • Fantastic floor-running ability to boost the Pelicans in transition - Missi and Zion flowing downhill will be terrifying for defenders.
  • Watch them on fast breaks and alley-oops! Zion and Missi are great finishers. The Smoothie King Center will be rocking!
Yves Missi
Mar 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Yves Missi (21) waits for the opening tip against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding Edge:

  • Dominating the boards and having New Orleans dictate the game's pace.
  • Controlling the paint....period.

Potential Challenges:

  • How will Missi adapt to the NBA?  
  • Can he and Zion co-exist on the court?
  • Which big man can Missi lean on for guidance to understand the professional game?
  • How will Willie Green's staff train Missi this summer?
  • Will Coach Green trust the rookie in crunch time?

Though raw, Yves Missi's talent and athleticism have the potential to become the inside force to complement Zion Williamson. Could Williamson-Missi quickly transform into a dynamic duo for the New Orleans Pelicans this season?

We shall see.

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

Kyle T. Mosley

Home/News