New Orleans Pelicans Coach Willie Green Receives Low Coaching Ranking
The New Orleans Pelicans think they have the right team and coach to compete in the Western Conference. New Orleans quietly gave head coach Willie Green an extension after just his second year with the team. Green has led the Pelicans to an increased win total in all three seasons under his direction. Still, outside prognosticators view Green as a less-than-stellar head coach.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports released his coaching rankings for all 30 teams heading into next season. The coaches were placed in nine separate tiers from lowest to highest, with coach Willie Green falling in Tier 7 along with new Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson and Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley.
"Green is creative, especially on defense, where he's helped Herb Jones carve out an ambitious niche as the only player in the league who legitimately takes primary assignments against both point guards and centers. The Pelicans were one of the best teams in the NBA last season between CJ McCollum's injury and Brandon Ingram's. We just need to see it play out of a full season and a couple of playoff rounds before we push him any higher."
The Pelicans have made the playoffs in two of three seasons under Green, but both trips resulted in a first-round exit. New Orleans' best player, Zion Williamson, has not played in a playoff game in his career, with an injury resulting in his season ending early each time. Last year was his healthiest, playing in 70 regular season games, and the Pelicans won 49 games, the second-most in franchise history.
Under Green's coaching direction, the Pelicans have developed a few young players to be impactful on a nightly basis, including Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Jose Alvarado. Jones made the All-NBA Defensive First Team last season, while Murphy III averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists last season. Alvarado went from an undrafted rookie to a household name with his 'Grand Theft Alvarado' mantra.
This season will be Green's toughest challenge. His former all-star forward Brandon Ingram is in contract disputes with the team regarding his desired contract extension. Ingram heads into this season on the last year of his deal and is an unrestricted free agent next summer. Most believe Ingram will be traded this season, most likely before the trade deadline.
New Orleans also must adopt a new style of play. The team traded most of their frontcourt depth and will play most of the season using smaller, faster lineups on the floor. That represents a drastic change for the Pelicans than in previous years. Coach Green has his work cut out for him this season, but another successful year will garner Green more deserved praise.