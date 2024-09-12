New Orleans Pelicans Forward Named Trade Target for Los Angeles Lakers
One of the biggest topics for the New Orleans Pelicans this season has been the situation surrounding Brandon Ingram.
This offseason, many believed that either Ingram was going to be traded or signed to a contract extension by the Pelicans. However, with training camp starting soon, there have been no developments in either for Ingram.
Ingram might be frustrated by the situation, as being rumored in trades can be exhausting for a player. Also, considering Ingram is an All-Star caliber player, he also wants to get a new contract.
One team that is always looking to make upgrades, as they try to get the most of LeBron James, is the Los Angeles Lakers.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report recently spoke about players who the Lakers might pursue. A reunion with Ingram was one of them.
“Ingram doesn't really fit a need, as he's not a high-impact defender. His offense is primarily self-created in the midrange, which isn't ideal with James and Davis, but the Lakers previously chased DeMar DeRozan, who has a somewhat similar style.”
“An Ingram deal would be more of an opportunistic move for both teams, with the Lakers just going with the best talent available (in theory). As with some of the more expensive players on the list, the challenge is Ingram's trade bonus.”
Ingram was arguably the main piece of the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles five years ago. For the Lakers, the deal clearly worked out, as they won a championship. For the Pelicans, they have been competitive and are still reaping some of the rewards of the draft capital they received in the trade.
A potential reunion with Ingram going back to Los Angeles would be interesting. The current situation in New Orleans is not ideal for the star. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear he would be the best fit for the Lakers, either. He is however, potentially the best player available, so Los Angeles might not care too much about how he fits.
With the window closing on James’ career, the Lakers are likely to continue to be aggressive in the trade market this season, as they try to push the right buttons and become a contender once again.
If they did pull off a trade for Ingram, him and Davis would be a nice duo for the franchise long-term, as they would have a ton of length at the forward position.
As training camp nears, it will be interesting to see what happens to Ingram and the Pelicans.