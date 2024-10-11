New Orleans Pelicans Forward Provides Update on His Rehab From Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans open their regular season in less than two weeks but will do so without rising star Trey Murphy III. He suffered a hamstring injury during training camp that will sideline him for at least three weeks. On Thursday, the former first-round pick spoke publicly to the media for the first time since his injury to provide an update on his status.
"I'm able to catch-and-shoot and I'm lifting right now," Murphy III told reporters after practice. "But that's the main things I'm doing, not else too much." The sharpshooter said he knew immediately something was wrong when he got injured and that it's disappointing that he will start the season hurt for the second straight year.
Murphy III suffered a left knee meniscus injury last summer that caused him to miss the first 19 games of the season. New Orleans went 10-9 during his absence on the court but won seven of the next nine games he played. He posted career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists a year ago, and many thought he would crack the starting lineup this season.
The fourth-year forward said at Media Day that he feels like a starter in this league, not only on the Pelicans but on any NBA team. Not having him in the lineup to start the year won't allow Coach Wille Green and his coaching staff to see the team's full potential. With the Pelicans' desire to play small and fast without a traditional center, Murphy III will be an integral part of the team's success this year.
He's reportedly gained weight and, at his 6-foot-10 frame, will sometimes be asked to play in the paint to defend and rebound. His skill set as a marksman will allow New Orleans' offense to spread the floor, allowing driving lanes for Zion Williamson and having shooters ready to shoot from distance. Coach Green wants his team to attempt at least 40 three-point shots a game and Murphy III is one of the premier shooters on the team.
He, along with teammate CJ McCollum, are among only four players in franchise history to make at least 200 three-pointers in a season. New Orleans will need players like Jordan Hawkins, newcomer Dejounte Murray, and Brandon Ingram to knock down outside shots consistently until Murphy III returns to the lineup. The Pelicans play two more preseason games before the regular season starts at home against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 23.