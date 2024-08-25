New Orleans Pelicans Have Five Players Ranked in Top 100 of NBA 2K25
Projections for the 2024-25 NBA season have the New Orleans Pelicans as playoff contenders in the Western Conference once again. They should be right in the mix for one of the final spots outside of the NBA Play-In Tournament, which they have taken part in the last three seasons.
This is a team that should be improved, as they made a splash acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. With a stellar defense in place, Murray will help take the offense to another level with his playmaking as well.
Willie Green is going to have a lot of talent to work with, as more than five players can make a strong case for being in the starting lineup. If NBA 2K25 ratings are an indication of things to come, the Pelicans are going to fare very well.
This week, the top 100 player ratings have been revealed. New Orleans fans are going to have a lot of fun playing as their favorite team this season as they look like they will be among the most highly rated in the game.
Five Pelicans landed in the top 100. The first two who were revealed were Herbert Jones and CJ McCollum. Jones received a rating of 82, which is up by three points from last season and No. 73.
He has an 82 defensive rating, which seems low, with an elite 94 perimeter defense and 85 3-point shooting. McCollum is No. 60 with an overall of 84, with an excellent outside scoring rating of 91.
Next on the list at No. 49 is Brandon Ingram. He received an overall of 85 overall with an 87 outside scoring rating. His overall actually went down one point from his finish in 2K24, but remains is the same as it was for the launch of last year’s game.
Murray came in at No. 45 with an overall of 86, which is up two points from last year. With a 91 outside scoring rating and 85 perimeter defense, he is a strong two-way player. With 32 badges, he laps the field in that category when it comes to the players ranked similarly to him.
Last but not least, the Pelicans star, Zion Williamson, is the highest rated player on the team. He comes in at No. 30 overall with an 88. That is actually a two point drop from last season, as his production dropped a little in the 2023-24 campaign but he was able to play in a career-high 70 games.
Williamson has elite inside scoring ratings and athleticism numbers, with a maxed out 99 vertical jump. His potential remains very high, given a 94 in that category.