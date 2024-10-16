New Orleans 'Pelicans On SI' Staff Predicts Total Team Wins This Season
The New Orleans Pelicans have a chance to win more regular games than they have in several years.
After going 49-33 a season ago, New Orleans has an opportunity to win 50 regular season games - a mark the team has not achieved since the 2007-2008 season when the Pelicans went 56-26.
The cast of writers at New Orleans Pelicans on SI predicted the record for New Orleans and most believe that the Pelicans will have a better season than a year ago.
Zac Blackerby, Staff Writer/Editor
Prediction: 53-29
I believe we will see more Zion Williamson this season than a year ago. I like what we've seen from Williamson so far this season. The Pelicans are expecting more production from their starting five this season and I think they get it.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Prediction: 46-36
The Pelicans are entering their most pivotal season in recent memory. With the looming free agency of star Brandon Ingram, the landscape of this organization could drastically change if New Orleans does not get off to a fast start, something they struggled with last season. However, Zion Williamson looks to have taken the offseason more seriously and looks more ready for the start of the year than in seasons past. As they are currently constructed, there is no reason they can’t be in contention for a play-in spot at minimum. If not, look for David Griffin and the rest of the Pelicans offense looking for a new head coach in 2025.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Prediction: 52-30
The New Orleans Pelicans will catch some breaks in the 2024-25 season, improving their record for a fourth straight season. They will go 52-30, earning the No. 4 seed as Dejounte Murray will be the upgrade most predicted and Zion Williamson will remain healthy again.
Terry Kimble, Staff Writer
Prediction: 45-37
This will be the first time under coach Willie Green they don't increase their win total from the previous year. Too much uncertainty surrounds this team and Brandon Ingram’s future, plus the construction of the team doesn’t truly fit their best player, Zion Williamson’s needs. Maybe they get that in a trade for Ingram, but there are too many variables not in their favor. They are small in a division with dominant bigs and health is always a concern. Zion played 70 games last year and this was still a play-in team. I don’t see that changing this season.
Troy Brock, Staff Writer
Prediction: 52-30
The Pelicans, even without a “true” center, have a much-improved roster over last year. The addition of Dejounte Murray will be a massive boon for the team, and Zion Williamson being in the best shape of his life is a harbinger of things to come for the rest of the Association.