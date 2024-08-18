New Orleans Pelicans Second-Year Guard Named Largest X-Factor For Team This Season
The New Orleans Pelicans lost a lot of depth this offseason. Many focus on the losses in the frontcourt, like Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance, Jr. New Orleans also had significant contributors in the backcourt leave this summer. Naji Marshall signed a three-year, $27 million contract to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
Marshall shot a career-high 38.7% from beyond the arc last season and started 36 games for the Pelicans in his four years there. The team also traded versatile defender Dyson Daniels to the Atlanta Hawks in a deal to acquire Dejounte Murray. The Australian native was near the top of the league in deflections and averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, and steals last season. Daniels started 16 games for the Pelicans last season.
With depth lost through trades and free agency, the Pelicans will need some of their younger players to step up this year. One of those is second-year guard Jordan Hawkins. Bleacher Report thinks Hawkins is the X-Factor for New Orleans this season.
"Despite a tough shot diet of on-the-move threes, Hawkins hit 36.6 percent of his 9.2 three-point attempts per 36 minutes. That's serious volume, the kind that can bend a defense to the point of breaking. Unsurprisingly, Hawkins was automatic with his feet set, making 41.2 percent on wide-open looks. If the Pels can feature Hawkins, and if he can sustain his per-minute rates in a larger role, the sky's the limit for this offense."
Hawkins had a strong start to his rookie year last season. During the month of November, the former UConn standout averaged 30 minutes a game and scored 14.4 points on 36.7% shooting from the three-point line. Those numbers drastically fell off as the season progressed. After the All-Star Break in February, Hawkins never played more than 23 minutes in a game the rest of the year. He recorded six straight DNPs down the stretch when the Pelicans were fighting for playoff positioning.
Still, Hawkins remains one of the best shooters on the team and shooting is a high priority in today's NBA. The second-year guard is expected to make a leap this year, despite his Summer League play being subpar. Hawkins struggled at times with ball handling and off-the-dribble shot creation. He led the Pelicans with 3.6 turnovers in the five Summer League games New Orleans played in Las Vegas. He shot a lowly 23% from beyond the arc, even though he averaged the most minutes on the team.
Hawkins has always been a confident player and he may experience some times in and out of the lineup this year. However, he has a unique talent for shooting, and pairing himself and Zion Williamson on the floor together makes for a lethal combination that will give defenders fits. If he can get consistent playing time and return to his earlier season form from his rookie year, the Pelicans offense can rise to even further heights.