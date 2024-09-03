New Orleans Pelicans Star Enjoys Quiet Summer May Spell Trouble For The NBA
The old adage 'Silence is Golden' has made a peaceful summer for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. New Orleans opens its regular season next month at home against the Chicago Bulls and most of the biggest storylines surrounding this team do not include Williamson in a negative light. This summer has proved beneficial for the former No. 1 overall pick in both his physical and mental health.
Boot Krewe Media's Chris Conner revealed those in Zion's camp feel this summer is the best he's been in years. "I had a conversation with someone in Zion's camp that mentioned he's not only having his best physical offseason, but his best mental offseason."
Williamson is currently in Asia on tour with the Jordan Brand helping to grow the NBA game internationally. Videos circulated on social media with him visiting the Great Wall of China. Williamson took a moment to reflect on the scenery around him and proclaimed, "If I lived here (China), this would definitely be my escape. I would try to come here at least every other day."
In recent years Williamson has had to 'escape' the scrutiny surrounding his weight and injury history. Before last season, the former Duke standout played a total of 29 games over a two-year span. Then, off-the-court stories revolving around former adult actress Moriah Mills put Williamson in a whirlwind of controversy and social media analysis.
During the season his weight was once again called into question by former NBA greats Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal. “He’s got two guys on his team that are better players than him and they shouldn’t be,” said Barkley, referring to Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum after the NBA In-Season Tournament. “He should be the best player and he’s not even close.”
Williamson worked his way into better shape as the season progressed, but the injury bug bit him again in the Play-In Tournament. He injured his hamstring and was forced to sit out the playoffs as his team was swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
The Pelicans star averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and five assists in 70 regular season games. Both the assists and games played were a career-high for Williamson.
This summer the two-time All-Star is in his best shape since college. Williams's stepfather told reporters the Pelicans star is down to 281, which is lighter than his 285 playing weight in college. The goal is for him to get down to 272 before the season starts.
A healthier and in-shape Williamson would spell trouble for the rest of the NBA. Zion appears to be a man at peace. His daughter was born during last season and he smiles glowingly every time he brings her up. There has been no off-the-court drama involving him this summer and his focus is on making the Pelicans a true contender in the Western Conference. The news around Zion may be quiet now, but his play on the court will speak volumes for New Orleans this season.