New Orleans Pelicans Star Should Be Traded According to NBA Writer
The New Orleans Pelicans are getting ready to kick off the 2024-25 season soon, but there are still a lot of questions about the franchise.
One of the biggest storylines for the team has been regarding the future of Brandon Ingram with the franchise. This offseason, there was plenty of speculation about what the franchise was going to do with Ingram, who is eligible for a massive contract extension.
So far, the star forward has yet to be signed or traded this offseason, and at this point it’s fair to say that he will be starting for the Pelicans on opening night. While the All-Star is certainly a talented player, one of the main questions for the team has been how all of those talented players that they have will fit together.
Last year, we saw the combination of Ingram and Zion Williamson play well, but it was clear that both of their games don’t necessarily mesh. Williamson is a unique player, as he is at his best with the ball in his hand surrounded by shooters, similarly to LeBron James in his younger career.
While Ingram is a great player, he is not known for his spot-up shooting, which does cause some issues.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently spoke about what the Pelicans should do with Ingram, and he believes he should be traded for a center.
Trading the star forward at some point seems likely for New Orleans for a few reasons. First and foremost, if the Pelicans don’t have an intention of signing Ingram, he should be traded for assets. While New Orleans can be a good team with him, it’s hard to imagine that they will contend for a title as of now.
Also, moving Ingram makes sense because of the young players developing behind him. Getting more minutes for players like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III would be beneficial for the team, as they are two young players who fit nicely with Williamson.
If New Orleans moved Ingram, getting a center back would certainly make a lot of sense. As of now, Daniel Theis is projected to be the starting center for the team, which doesn’t bode well for their championship aspirations.
While moving on from a star is never easy for a franchise, sometimes it is what’s best. Moving Ingram could help improve the team by acquiring a center, draft capital, and floor spacing. A lot will likely depend on how the Pelicans look to start the season, but the franchise certainly seems open to moving their talented forward.