Jordan Poole’s Terrible Game-Tying Shot Attempt Perplexed Announcers for Both Teams
The New York Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, 130-125. The Pelicans had the ball down three in the final seconds, but Jordan Poole was unable to tie the game or even hit the rim on his final shot. Or even get off a three-point attempt.
Poole took the ball as he curled around Zion Williamson and could have attempted a three, but instead tried to lean into defender Miles McBride. In the process Poole stepped over the three point line, failed to draw a foul and threw up a hopeless shot that hit the top of the backboard.
It was ugly and announcers for both teams were unimpressed.
On the Knicks broadcast Mike Breen tried to explain what happened saying, "Poole tried to draw the foul more than take a good shot attempt. He did not get the whistle."
"Watch him lean in here," added Alan Hahn. "This is a perfect DHO. Dribble handoff. And instead of Poole just shooing the ball, he's trying to get hit. And he throws himself off balance and takes a terrible shot."
Meanwhile, on the Pelicans broadcast a disgusted Joel Meyers simply said, "He takes an awkward three. They're not going to bail you out. That was bizarre."
Poole had scored 26 points off the bench following a one-point performance against the Suns two nights earlier. The Pelicans, 8-26, have now lost four in a row.