New Orleans Pelicans to Have Multiple Representatives in 2024 Olympics
New Orleans Pelicans fans got their basketball fix over the last week-plus with the NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 in Las Vegas. It was their first opportunity to see some of the new young players on the roster.
With Summer League wrapped up, there would normally be a lull in competition until training camp opens in September. But, this year we will get to see some Pelicans take the floor representing their countries in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
New Orleans will have two players from their roster competing in the Olympic games. Point guard Jose Alvarado will be representing Puerto Rico, while Daniel Theis is playing for Germany.
This will be the first time Peurto Rico has qualified for the Summer Olympics in men’s 5x5 basketball since 2004. They qualified by defeating Lithuania 79-68 on July 7th and the Pelicans’ guard led the way.
Alavardo scored 23 points in that game, taking home MVP honors for the qualifying tournament. He averaged 16 points per game, knocking down half of his total shots and 3-point attempts. Against Italy, he scored 29 points to lead the team to victory.
“I think this group is special, I’ve said it from the beginning,” Alvarado told FIBA.com, via the Pelicans' official team website. “The one thing about this group is that we aren’t scared of anybody. We know we can beat anybody on any given night. Yes, we know that they’re probably more talented, bigger, stronger, but we’re not worried about any of that.”
Alvarado and Peurto Rico will be looking to slay another giant when they face off against Team USA on August 3rd. Loaded with NBA All-Stars, Team USA is the favorite once again to take home gold.
Theis and the German National Team have experienced a good amount of success recently. In 2023, they won the FIBA World Cup, beating Serbia 83-77 to cap off an undefeated run in the event.
Against Team USA, Theis was a major part of the upset. He scored 21 points, making 10-of-15 from the field in a 113-111 victory for Germany.
Theis was productive during the FIBA World Cup, averaging 10.9 points on 59 percent shooting from the field while grabbing 5.4 rebounds. Germany will need that kind of production again if they want to medal in Paris.
Along with Theis, Germany has several other NBA players. Dennis Schroder, the FIBA World Cup MVP, Franz Wagner and his brother, Moe Wagner.