Pelicans Could Make a Costly Mistake Amid Warriors, Spurs Trade Reports
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a surprisingly busy 2025 NBA offseason, as the franchise continues an attempt to build around two-time All-Star forward Zion Williamson. The former first-overall pick certainly has some doubts and concerns he needs to work through, but when he is healthy and at his best, he can be a franchise cornerstone.
This offseason, the Pelicans have added veterans like Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and Kevon Looney, while drafting Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen in the lottery. The Pelicans have pieced together a roster that could be talented enough to make some noise, but is still very far from competing in the Western Conference.
Pelicans have a rising star
While the Pelicans are not a competitive team yet, they have some of the necessary pieces to get there. 25-year-old forward Trey Murphy III is arguably the most intriguing talent on New Orleans' roster, coming off a breakout year and a healthy contract extension. In October, the Pelicans handed Murphy a four-year, $112 million extension to keep him around, which was an incredible move.
Through 53 games last season, before his fourth year was cut short with an injury, Murphy averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 45.4/36.1/88.7 shooting splits, taking on a bigger role offensively. With a 6-foot-8 frame and 7-foot wingspan, the lengthy forward is turning into a two-way monster who the Pelicans could not be happier with.
Could the Pelicans trade him?
A recent report from NBA insider Jake Fischer reveals that two teams are interested in acquiring Murphy: The Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs.
"The more realistic trade target [for the Warriors], then, would likely be New Orleans Pelicans swingman Trey Murphy III," Fischer wrote. "...Sources say that the Warriors have a strong affinity for Murphy and have made outreach to New Orleans as recently as this summer. Yet sources say that the Pelicans, to be clear, have batted away calls for the 25-year-old, valuing him highly.
"Another team known to have registered trade interest in Murphy, sources say, is San Antonio."
Pelicans cannot make this mistake
Sure, teams like the Warriors and Spurs could throw some generous trade offers at New Orleans as they try to pry away Murphy, especially an asset-rich team like San Antonio, but there is not much reason for the Pelicans to trade him away.
It is hard to say what kind of package would even be worth it for New Orleans to consider trading him away, because he is such an intriguing talent who is seemingly just scratching the surface of his potential.
The 2025-26 season will be very telling for the Pelicans because if they can keep all of their guys healthy, especially Murphy and Williamson, they could prove a lot of people wrong. Talent-wise, those two guys could be one of the best young duos in the NBA, but they just need more opportunities to grow together.
Time will tell what happens with Murphy and how good he truly gets, but the Pelicans would likely regret it if they traded him away anytime soon.