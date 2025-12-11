Pelicans' Trey Murphy's Improved Defense Makes Him an Elite Wing

One would be hard-pressed to find many positives from the New Orleans Pelicans season amid a 3-22 start. Trey Murphy III’s play should be seen as a bright light, but it isn’t necessarily what many think it is. The former Virginia star is known for his impressive three-point prowess and offensive growth, but it’s his defense this season that more people should take notice of.

Murphy III is coming off a career year last season, when he averaged career highs in points, rebounds, and assists, and those numbers also extended to career highs in steals and blocks. This season, the 25-year-old is even better defensively statistically, and the Pelicans have asked more of him on that side of the court. The BBall Index compiled data to list the top versatile defenders in the NBA, and the Pelicans forward ranked No. 10 in the league.

10th most Versatile Defender: Trey Murphy III pic.twitter.com/euNZaMORYG — TipOff (@tipoffball) December 10, 2025

Aside from the percentage of time guarding multiple positions, Murphy III has increased his personal defensive rating, earning a career-high 121.9 this season and increasing his steals per game to 1.7. At 6-foot-8, the former first-round pick is the ideal 3&D in today’s NBA, and his value is no doubt increasing with each game played. New Orleans has been decimated by injuries this season. Included in that was defensive specialist Herb Jones, who was sidelined for eight straight games with a calf strain.

Their best player, Zion Williamson, is out for at least three weeks with an adductor strain in his hip, and the Pelicans' big offseason acquisition, Jordan Poole, just missed his 18th straight game with a quad injury. Despite the increased role on the defensive end, Murphy III has been able to sustain his offensive output as well. He’s averaging a career-high 15.3 field goal attempts, while maintaining a 56.8% effective field goal percentage. His assists per game have also jumped to 3.6, showing his development as a creator and decision-maker when driving or initiating the offense.

Trey Murphy III with an ethical 40-ball last night:



41 PTS (15/22 FG)

9 REB

5 3PM

83.2% TS pic.twitter.com/4ZJ9mgE5Qi — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 9, 2025

Most believe the Pelicans' future lies in the hands of their rookies, Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. Both players find themselves in the Top 5 of the NBA Rookie ladder rankings. Queen just became the first rookie in NBA history with 25+ points, 10+ assists, 10+ rebounds, and 3+ blocks in a game. Fears has consistently played well this season, being thrust into extended playing time with the injuries to Poole and Dejounte Murray.

Murphy III should undoubtedly be in the Pelicans’ future plans and could form a formidable ‘Big 3’ alongside Fears and Queen. The present seems bleak now, but the future could be bright in the Big Easy.

