Pelicans Forward Trey Murphy III Becoming a Star on and off the Court
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III is due for a major payday this offseason. The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter is eligible this offseason for a rookie extension after he posted career numbers last year. Murphy III averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, all career-highs. Four players from his draft class signed rookie max scale extensions already.
Aside from his rising portfolio on the court, Murphy III is becoming a favorite in media circles as well. This summer, he appeared on a special 'Draft Episode' of the popular podcast The Old Man & the Three. Murphy III sat with The Ringer's Van Lathan and Ryen Russillo, Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson, and host Tommy Alter. The group drafted the best things about Las Vegas.
Earlier this month, Trey sat down with newly acquired Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George on his Podcast P show. Murphy III talked about his career ascent and how unstoppable his teammate Zion Williamson became. He also participated in a Q&A with Complex Sports this summer.
After the Pelicans season ended at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs, Trey was prominent throughout the playoffs on various NBA shows.
He joined an alternative broadcast during the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves for in-game insight. Murphy III was also a regular on NBATV throughout the playoffs, giving his analysis of the game from a player's perspective. Trey has always had the media itch, and it seems like a natural transition there after his career in the NBA.
"Seeing what Draymond (Green) and CJ (McCollum) are doing is showing me something I really want to do", Murphy III told Boardroom in 2023. "I feel like I can speak well, I'm knowledgeable, and I get to talk about the game I love. I feel like I need to get some more stripes under my belt before I do a podcast, but it's definitely something I'm looking forward to in the future."
Murphy III has still found time to practice ahead of the upcoming 2024 NBA season. He was chosen as a member of the U.S. Select Team to scrimmage and prepare the USA Men's National Team for the 2024 Olympics. Many see Trey taking his game to even higher levels next season, with some prominent NBA journalists recognizing him as a star on the rise.
The Ringer founder Bill Simmons had this to say earlier this year about Trey. "I've decided that Trey Murphy is my favorite non-superstar in either conference...He is one of the most additive guys in the league. What I love is where I think his game eventually will get to."
New Orleans needs his game to get to the next level. He is one of the team's best three-point shooters and most versatile players. If Trey Murphy III becomes a star on the court, the Pelicans will be true contenders there too.