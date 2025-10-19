Pelicans Make Contract Decisions For Jordan Hawkins, Yves Missi
As the 2025-26 NBA season comes closer and closer, teams are finalizing rosters.
The New Orleans Pelicans have retooled their roster quite a lot since the end of the 2024-25 season. As they build around their franchise player in Zion Williamson, the Pelicans traded for Jordan Poole to boost their backcourt and added Kevon Looney to help down in the paint, among other notable moves.
The Pelicans have also retained some key rotational players, such as Jordan Hawkins and Yves Missi, who have been solid role players for New Orleans.
Hawkins, the 6-foot-5 guard, averaged over 10 points last season for the Pelicans as a sophomore, providing a spark off the bench as a promising scorer.
Missi, being quite the opposite, stands at 6-foot-11 and provided over nine points and eight rebounds in 73 appearances and 67 starts last season.
Both players contributed to the squad, and as the team grows and develops, the front office believes them to be a vital part of their success, as indicated by New Orleans exercising both of their team options and keeping them under contract through the 2026-27 season.
What Each Player Provides For New Orleans
Hawkins is entering the third year of his tenure with the Pelicans. While the sample size is not necessarily large, it is a fact that his averages have gone up since he began playing in New Orleans. If the trend continues, he could be a larger factor this season.
As a shooting guard, being paired with someone like Poole, who facilitates open spacing, could yield lethal shooting from Hawkins. Hawkins shot 33% from beyond the arc last season and has garnered the reputation of being a flamethrower; he can either be really hot or, quite frankly, not.
Hawkins will likely continue his role off the bench next season, but it will be interesting to see how he fits with the Pelicans' new-look team.
As for Missi, he is now competing with veteran big man Kevon Looney for the starting center spot, but he is coming off an impressive rookie season.
As a rookie last year, putting up a near double-double is solid work from the now 21-year-old. There's a real chance he continues that trend as well, which will bode well for New Orleans, and ideally, he continues to improve and learn from Looney.
This Pelicans team, on paper, is looking better than they were a few years ago. The success of their franchise could quite possibly be dependent on how Williamson develops, but the moves they've made so far, and the return of role players, are looking like a positive sign.